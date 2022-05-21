Cardinals Hang on for 9-7 Win on Saturday

Wichita, KS - After holding a 9-0 lead through the first 6.5 innings, the Springfield Cardinals (16-22) withstood a comeback try by the Wichita Wind Surge (22-14) to take the 9-7 win at Riverfront Stadium on Saturday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Kyle Leahy (2-4)

L - RHP Ben Gross (3-1)

S - RHP Freddy Pacheco (6)

Notables:

RF Matt Koperniak went 2x5 with a solo home run, his second straight game with a long-ball... LF Todd Lott went 2x4 with an RBI single... 1B Malcom Nunez went 1x3 with an RBI double... RHP Kyle Leahy tossed his first 6.0 innings in scoreless fashion, closing with 6.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 6 K... RHP Freddy Pacheco slammed the door with five straight outs, the first four all on strikeouts, for his sixth save.

On Deck:

-Sunday, May 22, 1:05pm - SPR LHP Domingo Robles @ WCH TBA

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com

