Missions Clinch Series Victory with 11-Run Outburst

May 21, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions put together an 11-run, 15-hit performance to clinch the series victory against the Midland RockHounds. With a 2-1 lead, the Missions scored six runs in the fifth inning. The Missions are back at .500 for the first time since April 12th when they had a 2-2 record.

Lake Bachar was the starting pitcher for the San Antonio Missions. In his second start of the season, and first since contributing to the May 15th no-hitter, he had to pitch out of a jam in the top of the first inning. Max Schuemann started off the game with a single but was thrown out in the at-bat trying to steal second base. Chase Calabuig drew a walk before Zack Gelof flew out. Logan Davidson drew a walk to put two runners on base with two outs. Jordan Diaz grounded out to end the scoring threat.

Midland took the first lead of the game in the top of the second inning. Jeremy Eierman started off the inning with a solo home run over the left field wall. His seventh long ball of the season gave the RockHounds a 1-0 lead.

Colin Peluse was the starting pitcher for the Midland RockHounds. He allowed a double in the first inning and allowed the Missions tie the game in the bottom of the second inning. Thomas Milone started off the inning with a double to right field. Juan Fernandez hit a single which advanced Milone to third base. After Tirso Ornelas lined out to second baseman Gelof, Connor Kaiser drove in Milone on a fielder's choice ground out.

The Missions took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Esteury Ruiz hit a lead-off double before stealing third base. He has reached base safely in all 38 games this season. After stealing third base, Connor Hollis hit a ground ball back to the pitcher who made the play for out number one and kept Ruiz at third. Domingo Leyba drove in Ruiz with a sacrifice fly to right field. The Missions took a 2-1 lead.

Bachar lasted four innings and allowed the solo home run and just two hits to the RockHounds. Michel Baez came on to pitch the top of the fifth inning. In his second rehab appearance with the Missions, Kyle McCann hit a lead-off double. Baez left him stranded after retiring the next three batters.

For the second time this season, the Missions scored six runs in an inning. In the bottom of the fifth inning, San Antonio plated six runs on six hits. With two runners on, Milone drove in both of them with a triple down the right field line. Milone came around to score after Fernandez singled into center field. Chandler Seagle contributed with an RBI single to score Fernandez. Ruiz also drove in a run with an RBI single and scoring Tirso Ornelas. With Seagle on third base, he came around to score on a wild pitch from Nick Highberger. The Missions improved their lead to 8-1.

San Antonio continued to add to their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Chester Pimentel, Seagle, Ruiz, and Hollis all drew walks to load the bases. Leyba grounded into a fielder's choice which scored Seagle and resulted in Hollis being forced out at second base. Yorman Rodriguez drove in Ruiz with a single to left field. San Antonio increased their lead to 10-1. Korry Howell, who replaced Ruiz in the top of the eighth inning, drove in the 11th run of the game with an RBI triple.

Midland added two runs in the bottom of the ninth. With Henry Henry on the mound, Zack Gelof reached base on a fielding error from Leyba. After inducing a double play, Eierman took Henry deep for his second homer of the night. Henry retired Kyle McCann to clinch the 11-3 victory.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.