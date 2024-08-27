Rickea Jackson Is the Spark for LA: Queens of the Court, Presented by AT&T
August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
On this week's episode of Queens of the Court, a #WNBA Podcast presented by AT&T, Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson shower some flowers on the LA #Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson who has been coming into her own in LA. Take a spin around the W with Sheryl and Jordan every EVERY Tuesday as they drop a new episode to keep you up-to-date on what's happening around the WNBA, life, and more! Subscribe here: https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT
