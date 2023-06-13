Rick Hickerson, Former Port, Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former Port Rick Hickerson. Hickerson passed away on May 1, 2023 after a brief illness at St. Joseph Hospital. The Ports send condolences to Hickerson's family and friends during this difficult time.

Hickerson played for the Ports in 1963 season, a member of the championship team, where he hit .295 with eight home runs and 56 RBI. He nearly had struck even with walks to strikeouts, striking out 67 times but walked 65.

Attending SFA High School in Bryan Texas, it was his dedication and devotion to baseball that landed him on the Texas A&M University Baseball team. Dick was most proud of playing first base on the 1959 Baseball Southwest Conference Championship team. He graduated from A&M in 1961 with a Business Degree. After graduation, he played first base in the Baltimore Oriole organization until 1966.

Dick was born to Bill and Dick Hickerson in Bryan, Texas, on July 7, 1939. He married the love of his life, Alice Porter Hickerson, on November 26, 1966 and they were blessed with three children: Richard Benjamin Hickerson III, Alisa Porter Hickerson (deceased), and E. Brantley Hickerson. He was also the proud "Pops" to Maddie and Brayden Hickerson.

