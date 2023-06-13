Ports Sunk by Big Innings in Loss to Storm

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm posted three separate three-run innings and the Ports managed just one hit against the Storm bullpen as Stockton fell 12-4 in the series opener at The Diamond in Southern California on Tuesday night.

The Ports (20-38) took the lead in the top of the first inning. With Brennan Milone, who doubled with one out, on third base and Tommy Stevenson at first, Jose Mujica grounded a single up the middle to drive in the first run of the game giving the Ports a 1-0 lead.

After the Storm (28-27) tied the game at one in the bottom of the second, the Ports reclaimed the lead in the top of the third when Stevenson singled up the middle to score Henry Bolte from second base giving the Ports a 2-1 lead.

Taking advantage of Stockton miscues, however, the Storm took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third. A walk and an error on Ports second baseman Jose Escorche put runners on first and third with nobody out for Graham Pauley who tripled to right center off Ports starter Eduardo Rivera to give the Storm their first lead of the game at 3-2. Albert Fabian followed with a double to right center to score Pauley making it 4-2.

With single runs in the fourth and the fifth the Ports battled back to tie the game at four. Dereck Salom drove in a run with a single to center field to make it 4-3 in the fourth and a Stevenson single to bring home Milone tied the game in the top of the fifth.

The Storm, however, roared back with eight unanswered runs to finish the ballgame. Anthony Vilar hit a two-out three-run homer off Stockton reliever Yehizon Sanchez in the bottom of the fifth to give Lake Elsinore a 7-4 lead and the Storm added three more in the sixth inning when Samuel Zavala scored on a wild pitch and Rosman Verdugo added a two-run single to make it 10-4. Fabian added a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to increase the Storm lead to 12-4.

Lake Elsinore reliever David Morgan (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Sanchez (1-8) took the loss surrendering six runs on three hits in 1.1 innings.=

The Ports will look to even their series against the Storm on Wednesday night in game two of the series at the Diamond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

