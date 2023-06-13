Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Inland Empire

The Grizzlies and 66ers start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and 66ers LHP Leonard Garcia are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Tonight's Promotions:

6/13 (Tuesday, June 13th) - $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets + 2 Maya Cinemas Family Day tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

INFO ABOUT INLAND EMPIRE: The Fresno Grizzlies and Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first ever meeting in Fresno. Over the last two years, both at Inland Empire, the squads split the two series, with the Grizzlies winning the first three games and the 66ers winning the last three games. The 66ers are the current affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and have been a part of the Angels system since 2011. Prior to teaming up with the Angels, the 66ers had ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers (1995-2000) and Seattle Mariners (1987-1994, 2001-2006) organizations. They were also the former Fresno Giants/Fresno Cardinals franchise. The 66ers are named after the historic U.S. Route 66 that runs through San Bernardino. Prior to the name change, the 66ers were known as the San Bernardino Stampede (1996-2002) and San Bernardino Spirit (1987-1995). The mascot for Inland Empire is Bernie, who is one of the only talking mascots in all of professional baseball. Bernie has been apart of the organization since 1999. The 66ers play at San Manuel Stadium and are owned by Elmore Sports Group.

ANOTHA ONE (RUN WIN): The Grizzlies outlasted the Storm 9-8 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno took five of six from Lake Elsinore, including the final four games. All five victories were one-run affairs. The Grizzlies have won seven of their last eight contests with six of those seven wins ending in one-run games. Fresno improved to 12-8 in those contests with a 9-3 mark at home. Over 57 total games, the Grizzlies have played 30 of them that ended in one or two-run contests (17-13).

BAYLOR WINS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Fresno Grizzlies infielder Jamari Baylor was tabbed by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for June 5-11. Baylor's impressive week versus Lake Elsinore guided the Grizzlies to a series win over the Storm. In six games last week, Baylor went 8-for-14 (.571) with three homers, one double, 12 RBI, six runs, six walks and three stolen bases. Baylor also finished the series with a 1.286 slugging percentage and 1.953 OPS. The Richmond, Virginia native's three longballs all came in crucial situations during the series. In his first Fresno at-bat, Baylor crushed a pinch-hit wallop to right field. He would later draw a walk, driving in the go-ahead run. Baylor's second homer came on Friday, another game-tying two-run homer in the seventh. Finally, Baylor smashed a three-run shot in the first inning on Sunday's series finale. Baylor joined the Rockies organization just over a month ago after being traded from the Phillies, who initially drafted him. Baylor gives the 2023 Grizzlies their sixth California League award this season (RHP Connor Staine, INF Ryan Ritter, twice and RHP Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in six categories. Ritter ranks second in total bases (101), tied for second in extra-base hits (24), third in homers (13), fourth in slugging percentage (.537), tied for fourth in RBI (38) and fifth in OPS (.909).

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 22-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 18 games, going 1-0 with six holds and a 0.72 ERA. In 25.0 innings, Ramires has allowed two runs (both earned) on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out 28. Ramires has not permitted a run in his last nine appearances (14.1 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 11 K). Lefties are 1-for-27 (.037; infield single) with 12 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed a run over his nine home outings as well (12.0 IP, 6 H, 5 BB, 11 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

CAR"SO"N S"K"IPPER: Grizzlies southpaw Carson Skipper has been a strikeout machine over the past month. Skipper has made 11 relief appearances spanning from April 25 to June 10. In that stretch, he has struck out 24 batters over 14.2 innings of work. Skipper has fanned multiple batters in seven of his last nine outings. On the season, Skipper has punched out 30 batters while walking three. Skipper was an 11th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of Auburn University.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 38% of their runs in innings 7-9 (117 runs of 305 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 47 runs scoring. That is followed by the eighth inning with 44 runs crossing the plate.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won six consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. In three of those six wins, Fresno scored double digit runs. Righty Gabriel Barbosa has four of those six wins and one save out of the bullpen.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (6-5), Red (12-9), Black & Gold (2-4), Gray (6-7), Fresno Tacos (0-1), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JUNE 14, 2023 VS. INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Inland Empire RHP Walbert Urena (0-2, 9.64) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (0-1, 12.27)

JUNE 15, 2023 VS. INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Inland Empire RHP Jorge Marcheco (5-3, 2.72) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (4-3, 4.30)

JUNE 16, 2023 VS. INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Inland Empire RHP Jake Madden (0-4, 5.05) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (4-3, 4.26)

Transactions:

6/6: INF Jamari Baylor (#2): Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

6/6: INF Luis Mendez: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

6/7: LHP Albert Pacheco (#17): Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

6/7: RHP Blake Adams: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

6/14 (Wednesday, June 14th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/15 (Thursday, June 15th) - Tioga Thursdays

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/16 (Friday, June 16th) - Fresno Tigers Tribute Night, with Fresno Tigers Pennant Giveaway (first 1,500 Fans)! Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Hertz Rent-A-Car!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By Hertz Rent-A-Car.

Promotion: Fresno Tigers Tribute Night - Tribute Night of Fresno's time in the Negro League.

Promotion: Fresno Tigers Pennant Giveaway (First 1,500 fans in park).

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/17 (Saturday, June 17th) - Diversity & Inclusion Night and Fresno Grizzlies Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Diversity & Inclusion Night and Fresno Grizzlies Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/18 (Sunday, June 18th) - Father's Day - Beards are Beautiful!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Father's Day - Beards are Beautiful! Enjoy Baseball and Flaunt Your Best Beard!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Food Promotion: Father's Day Burger Special - Whiskey Glazed Burger with Spicy Brown Sugar Bacon

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

