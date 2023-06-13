Former Port Ray Youngdahl Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to acknowledge the passing of former player Ray Youngdahl, a member of the 1959 Stockton Ports teams. Youngdahl passed away on May 12th at the age of 84. Youngdahl played nine seasons in the minor leagues including one with the Ports.

In his lone season with the Ports, the San Mateo native had eight home runs and drove in 56 with a .270 batting average.

