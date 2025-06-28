Richmond Kickers vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington SC picks up first road win of season, downs former USL League One foe Richmond Kickers at City Stadium with 3-0 USL Jägermeister Cup victory, as Alfredo Midence records pair of assists, Forster Ajago, Marcus Epps and Cory Burke find back of the net in Group 5 fixture.
