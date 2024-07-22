Richardson Wins Player of the Week

July 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are honored to announce that Zade Richardson has been awarded Player of the Week (7/19-7/21) by the Frontier League for the second time this season. No other player in the league has won the award twice this season.

After not being invited to the All-Star game, Richardson took his frustrations out at the plate to prove the doubters wrong. Playing a massive role in Florence's sweep of their division rival, the Lake Erie Crushers, Richardson was a thorn in their side all weekend.

In game one, Richardson went 2-for-2 with two hit-by-pitches, a walk, and a run scored, reaching in all five plate appearances. He followed that performance up by playing hero in game two. Richardson launched the go-ahead home run in the seventh finishing with a 2-for-3 line with two RBIs, a run scored, and another walk. In the finale, he added another double and played a phenomenal game defensively at first base.

Richardson finished the weekend 5-for-8, with two RBIs, three runs scored, and an outstanding .769 on-base percentage. The cherry on top was overtaking the team lead in batting average on the season, now boasting an amazing .330 average and a .918 OPS.

This marks the second time Richardson has won Player of the Week this season, last doing so during the opening weekend against the Quebec Capitales. Richardson joins elite company for players to be honored with the award twice in the same season.

Richardson and Florence will start a 10-game homestand on Tuesday night. The Evansville Otters will come into town for four games in three days beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday night. Thomas More Stadium will have $2 Tuesday, Circus Day on Wednesday, and a classic Thirsty Thursday during the Evansville series. Game one is set for a 5:42 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, with game two immediately following the conclusion.

