Cardullo's Coming Home

July 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are thrilled to be welcoming back Stephen Cardullo, who became their first-ever Major League Baseball player when he reached "The Show" with the Colorado Rockies in 2016.

Cardullo will return to Clover Stadium on Tuesday, July 23rd, signing autographs and taking photos with fans when the Boulders open their first home stand after the Frontier League All-Star break (7:05pm EDT start vs. Ottawa); then he'll suit up and play his first professional game since 2021 on Thursday, July 25th, as the Boulders close out their series against the Titans (note: Wednesday and Thursday both have special Camp Day start times of 11:05am).

The man affectionately known as 'Dullo (DUEL-oh) was a key member of the Boulders' 2014 title-winning squad, hitting a leadoff home run in the second inning of Game 6 of the Championship Series that accounted for the game-winning RBI in the series clincher.

After establishing himself as one of the best players in Boulders history over three seasons (2013-2015), he was signed by the Rockies in January of 2016 and assigned that spring to Colorado's AAA (highest minor league level) affiliate in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Stephen played 115 games with the Isotopes, batting .308 with 17 home runs, a team-high 72 RBIs, and 71 runs scored before earning a lateseason call up to the Rockies.

He made his MLB debut in Washington vs. the Nationals on August 26th, 2016; collected his first major league hit on August 29th vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers; and on August 31st hit the only two home runs of his MLB career - going deep in both games of a doubleheader.

Cardullo then added a remarkable chapter to his baseball legacy by making the Rockies' Opening Day roster in 2017 and earning a start in left field for Colorado's home opener on April 7th.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.