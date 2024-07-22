Crushers Weekly Outlook (July 23-28)

July 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers enter the week of July 23rd at 37-23 on a three game losing streak. After suffering their first sweep of the season at the hand of the Florence Y'alls, the Crushers begin their longest road trip of the season.

The Crushers will ship off to the Pittsburgh area to take on the Washington Wild Things for a three game series starting Tuesday morning at 10:35am EST. This is only the second time this season the Crushers will match up against Washington. Lake Erie owns the season series 2-1 after taking a home series in June. The Wild Things managed only three runs against the Lake Erie pitching staff in the series. Washington sits in first place in the West Division up 2.5 games on Lake Erie. Two night games will follow at 6:05pm and 7:05pm on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Then, Lake Erie will head to Evansville, Indiana to take on the Otters in a weekend series starting Friday at 7:35pm EST. The Crushers also own the season series against the Otters 5-1, highlighted by a three game sweep to end the first half. Anthony Escobar is in line to pitch in the series. He owns a 2-0 record in two starts (13.1 IP) having only given up two runs. Keep an eye on Jarrod Watkins who is 11-for-33 (.333) against Evansville this season. He's coming off an excellent series against the Y'alls and looking to stay hot.

As things currently stand on Monday, the Crushers are still in second place in the West Division. A huge series with Washington will determine a lot in the standings. Both the Gateway Grizzlies and Schaumburg Boomers are trailing Lake Erie by a handful of games.

After a slow start to the second half, the Crushers acknowledge that there is still much work to be done. Skipper Jared Lemieux said that the off day always helps coming off a rough series. The Crushers leave for Washington Monday afternoon.

You can catch all the action on FloBaseball.tv.

