FL Recap

July 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







SAKO KO's NEW ENGLAND, PUNCHES OUT 13 IN COMPLETE GAME

PATERSON, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals took a 4-0 win to complete their sweep of the New England Knockouts on Sunday night.

Fans at Hinchcliffe Stadium watched RHP Yuhi Sako spin a gem for the Jackals (20-39) as the All-Star sat down 13 via the strikeout in a five-hit complete-game shutout. New Jersey was quick to gather runs to support their starting pitcher, taking a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly from 3B Miguel Gomez. The Jackals were able to build on their lead in the third on an RBI groundout from RF Jordan Scott before 1B Hemmanuel Rosario blasted a two-run homer over the left-field fence. Sako carried his side the rest of the way, registering a strikeout in all but two innings in his complete-game effort. The right-handed native of Ashiya, Japan earned the win behind his first career complete game pitched in the Frontier League. RHP Liam O'Sullivan took the loss for the Knockouts (20-39).

The Jackals will play their next series against the Québec Capitales beginning on Tuesday at 6:35 PM EDT. The Knockouts will move on to play the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday. First pitch for that series opener is at 7:05 PM EDT.

GOMEZ DOMINATES SLAMMERS, PITCHES COMPLETE-GAME SHUTOUT

JOLIET, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts blanked the Joliet Slammers 1-0 at Duly Health & Care Field on Sunday evening.

After being shut out on Friday night, the ThunderBolts (23-38) kept the Slammers (27-33) off the scoreboard behind a complete-game shutout from RHP Ruddy Gomez. The Windy City starter carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out six en route to his first professional win. Amid Gomez's impressive performance, the Bolts were able to capture the lead in the third inning when SS Henry Kusiak drove in a run on a triple to right field. The run stood as the lone offense for either side as Gomez completed his start in the ninth inducing a popout to 2B Brennan Dorighi. RHP Brett Sanchez took the loss.

The ThunderBolts will resume play on Tuesday when they host the Schaumburg Boomers at 7:35 PM EDT. The Slammers will host the Gateway Grizzlies next on Tuesday at 7:35 PM EDT.

Y'ALLS BLANK CRUSHERS FOR SERIES SWEEP

AVON, OH - The Florence Y'alls completed their sweep of the Lake Erie Crushers with a 2-0 victory at Crusher Stadium on Sunday.

The Y'alls (26-33) are the first team to have swept the Cruhsers (37-23) all season, marking one of the biggest upsets of the year (so far). 2B Ed Johnson and DH Craig Massey put the Y'alls on top with back-to-back RBI singles in the third, the only runs scored in the game. LHP Jonaiker Villalobos dominated on the mound, allowing only two hits while striking out seven across six scoreless innings. The three relievers that followed Villalobos combined to only surrender one hit while keeping the shutout intact. RHP Cameron Pferrer closed things out in the ninth for his second save of the season, extending Florence's winning streak to three. RHP Anthony Escobar took the loss for Lake Erie.

The Y'alls will pick play back up on Tuesday when they host the Evansville Otters for a doubleheader, starting at 5:41 PM EDT. The Crushers will travel to Washington to face the Wild Things on Tuesday for a matinee at 10:35 AM EDT.

OTTERS TAKE SERIES FROM WILD THINGS

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters shocked the Washington Wild Things with a 4-3 rubber game win to take the series at Bosse Field on Sunday.

The Otters (23-37) rode an important sixth inning to the win and were able to stave off Washington's (39-20) comeback attempt in the ninth. The Wild Things initially took the lead in the fifth inning with an RBI double. Evansville got its offense going in the sixth inning, taking a 2-1 lead off of 1B Dakota Phillips' two-run double. The Otters didn't stop there, as they were able to score two more on a sacrifice bunt and then an RBI base hit from CF Gio DiGiacomo to take a 4-1 lead. The Wild Things would not go quietly, hitting solo home runs in both the seventh and ninth innings to get within one, but Evansville held on to take the series finale. RHP Ryan Wiltse earned the win in relief while two-way player Pavin Parks earned the save after getting the final out in the ninth. RHP Malik Barrington took the loss for Washington.

The Otters resume play on Tuesday with a road doubleheader against the Florence Y'alls, beginning at 5:41 PM EDT. The Wild Things will host the Lake Erie Crushers on Tuesday for a series between the top two teams in the West. First pitch is at 10:35 AM EDT.

VALLEYCATS STUN CAPITALES IN NINTH, WIN SERIES

QUÉBEC CITY - The Tri-City ValleyCats made a huge comeback to take down the Québec Capitales, defeating them by a final score of 7-6 on Sunday evening.

The ValleyCats (31-29) were down 6-0 headed into the eighth inning to one of the top teams in the Frontier League before storming back to take the lead with one out in the ninth. The Capitales (39-21) seemingly had the game in hand through the first two-thirds of the game, compiling a six-run lead on 11 hits with one of the best starting pitchers (in terms of ERA) on the mound. C Chris Burgess was able to put an end to the shutout bid with an RBI single in the eighth. Tri-City then loaded the bases with two outs, giving 2B Elvis Peralta Jr. an opportunity. Peralta cleared the bases with a three-run double to cut the Québec lead down to 6-4. The Capitales were able to get out of the inning after a pitching change, only to give up a leadoff home run to RF Dylan Broderick in the ninth. After a walk, Burgess was able to crush a two-run homer to complete the comeback and give Tri-City a 7-6 lead. RHP Zeke Wood was able to close things out in the ninth for his third win of the season. RHP Frank Moscatiello took the loss for the Capitales.

The ValleyCats will host the Trois-Rivières Aigles for their next series on Tuesday at 6:30 PM EDT. The Capitales will go on the road to face the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday at 6:35 PM EDT.

BOULDERS SURVIVE LATE SURGE FROM TROIS-RIVIÈRES

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The New York Boulders snuck away with a 6-5 victory over the Trois-Rivières Aigles to avoid being swept at Stade Quillorama on Sunday.

The Boulders (35-24) maintained their second-place spot in the East standings after taking the finale against the Aigles (33-26). New York grabbed the lead in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout from 3B Chris Kwitzer. In the sixth, C Joe DeLuca drew a walk with the bases loaded to grow the lead to 2-0. Kwitzer and 2B Nick Gotta both drove in runs with singles in the seventh to make it 5-0 while SS Austin Dennis added on with another RBI base hit in the eighth. The Aigles comeback effort was furious, scoring five runs in the eighth after sending all nine hitters to the plate to cut the lead down to 6-5. RHP Dylan Smith came out in the ninth to close things out, picking up his ninth save of the season. LHP Didier Vargas took the loss for Trois-Rivières.

The Boulders will host the Ottawa Titans for their next series, beginning on Tuesday at 7:00 PM EDT. The Aigles will head to Troy to begin a series with the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday at 6:30 PM EDT.

GATEWAY USES BIG SIXTH INNING TO GET PAST BOOMERS

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies took their series against the Schaumburg Boomers with a 7-3 victory at Wintrust Field on Sunday.

The Grizzlies (34-25) got another starting pitching performance to keep the Schaumburg (33-27) bats at bay. The Boomers were able to take a 2-0 lead on a base hit and an error in the first inning and limited the Gateway offense to only one hit through the first four innings. In the fifth, the Grizzlies got on the board with an RBI groundout from C Jose Alvarez; they then took the lead in the sixth off a two-run blast from 1B Peter Zimmermann. Alvarez added on in the sixth, driving in three more runs with a double down the line in right. SS Abdiel Diaz capped the inning with an RBI double to grow the Gateway lead to 7-2. Schaumburg got a run back in the eighth, but the Gateway bullpen stood tall to maintain the lead. RHP Collin Sullivan got the win, allowing only one earned run in his start while LHP Cole Cook got tagged with the loss.

The Grizzlies will travel to Joliet next to face the Slammers on Tuesday at 7:35 PM EDT. The Boomers will head to the South Side to begin a series with the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 7:35 PM EDT.

TITANS TAKE RUBBER GAME OVER MINERS

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Ottawa Titans earned the series victory over the Sussex County Miners with a 2-1 win at Skylands Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

While both teams combined for 13 hits, the Titans (34-24) and Miners (22-38) were only able to produce three combined runs in the series rubber match. CF Taylor Wright put Ottawa on top in the second inning with a solo home run. RF Brendan O'Donnell added on in the sixth with an RBI single to make it 2-0 Titans. The Miners were able to end the shutout bid in the eighth on an RBI single but could not overcome the deficit. LHP Billy Price tossed seven shutout innings in his start to earn the win while RHP Erasmo Pinales picked up his 15th save of the season. RHP Kellen Brothers took the loss for Sussex County.

The Titans will travel to New York to face off with the Boulders for their next series. First pitch for the series opener will be on Tuesday at 7:00 PM EDT. The Miners will host the New England Knockouts on Tuesday, beginning at 7:05 PM EDT.

