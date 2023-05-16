RHP Yujanyer Herrera Reinstated from IL

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with four affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the reinstatement of RHP Yujanyer Herrera to the Mudcats from the injured list.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with three on the injured list.

In summary:

5/16: RHP Yujanyer Herrera reinstated from injured list

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

