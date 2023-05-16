Carolina Crushes Cannon Ballers 14-2

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Luis Lara and Jadher Areinamo both went 4-for-5 with three runs, Luke Adams drove in a career-high four runs and Jesus Parra went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI as the Carolina Mudcats throttled the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 14-2 on Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, NC. Lara also homered and Parra fell a home run shy of the cycle in Carolina's series opening victory in Kannapolis.

The Mudcats (19-13) set the tone early with a five run first well before they rallied for nine more runs across the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. In all, the Carolina offense totaled a season-high 14 runs on a season-best 20 hits in Tuesday's game in Kannapolis (18-14).

Carolina's five run first included two-run singles from both Areinamo and Adams, as well as a RBI triple from Parra. The Mudcats led 5-0 after the first but the Cannon Ballers would go on to score once in the second and once more in the fifth to cut it to 5-2. The lone Cannon Ballers run in the fifth came after a :51 minute rain delay.

Leading 5-2 through the sixth, the Mudcats went on to add one more run in the seventh with a RBI single from Adams. The Mudcats were up 6-2 in the seventh before they rallied for four more in the eighth and ninth innings. Blayberg Diaz started the eighth inning rally with a RBI single and three bases loaded walks later in the inning would bring in the next three runs. The ninth then included a RBI double from Parra, a Diaz RBI double and Lara's home run. The home run was Lara's first of the season.

Yujanyer Herrera started and struck out three and allowed just one unearned run on one hit while pitching through four innings in his first appearance back from the injured list. Reliever Shane Smith earned the win while pitching the fifth and sixth with just one run allowed and five strikeouts. Relievers Nick Merkel and Tanner Shears took it the rest of the way with Merkel working a scoreless seventh and eighth and Shears striking out three in a scoreless ninth.

The series continues on Wednesday with a morning game beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Mudcats will send RHP Will Rudy to the mound for the start in Wednesday's game.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina: HR: Lara (1, 9th inning off Krogman, 1 on, 0 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Lara, CF (Carolina): 4-for-5, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Areinamo, 3B (Carolina): 4-for-5, 3 R, 1 RBI

Adams, 1B (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R, 4 RBI

Parra, DH (Carolina): 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI

Burke, CF (Kannapolis): 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Herrera (Carolina): 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Smith (W, 3-3) (Carolina): 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO

Merkel (Carolina): 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Shears (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 5, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Luis Lara singles to right-center field. Kay-Lan Nicasia grounds into a force out, Brooks Baldwin to Mario Camilletti, Luis Lara out at 2nd. Jace Avina hits a ground rule double down the right-field line, Kay-Lan Nicasia to 3rd. Luke Adams singles to right-center field, Kay-Lan Nicasia scores; Jace Avina scores. Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging. Luke Adams steals 2nd base. throwing error by Luis Pineda. Gregory Barrios walks. Jadher Areinamo singles to deep second base, Luke Adams scores; Gregory Barrios to 2nd. Jesus Parra triples to left field, Gregory Barrios scores; Jadher Areinamo scores. Blayberg Diaz grounds out, Brooks Baldwin to Tim Elko.

(5 Runs, 5 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 2nd (Mudcats 5, Cannon Ballers 1) -- Jacob Burke doubles to right-center field. Bryce Willits grounds out to Luke Adams, Jacob Burke to 3rd. Luis Pineda strikes out swinging. Drake Logan reaches on throwing error by Daniel Guilarte, Jacob Burke scores. Caberea Weaver lines out to Daniel Guilarte.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 5th (Mudcats 5, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Pitcher Change: Shane Smith replaces Yujanyer Herrera. Drake Logan struck out looking. Caberea Weaver walks. Mario Camilletti singles to left-center field, Caberea Weaver to 2nd. Jordan Sprinkle strikes out on foul tip. Brooks Baldwin singles to right-center field, Caberea Weaver scores; Mario Camilletti to 3rd. Tim Elko struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 6, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Pitcher Change: Yohemy Nolasco replaces Kole Ramage. Luis Lara walks. Kay-Lan Nicasia walks, Luis Lara to 2nd. Jace Avina strikes out swinging. Luke Adams singles to right-center field, Luis Lara scores; Kay-Lan Nicasia to 3rd. Pitcher Change: Pauly Milto replaces Yohemy Nolasco. Luke Adams steals 2nd base. Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging, Luis Pineda to Tim Elko to Luis Pineda, Kay-Lan Nicasia out at home.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 10, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Gregory Barrios strikes out swinging. Jadher Areinamo singles through the hole at second base. Jesus Parra singles through the hole at second base, Jadher Areinamo to 3rd. Blayberg Diaz singles to left field, Jadher Areinamo scores; Jesus Parra to 2nd. Luis Lara singles through the hole at shortstop, Jesus Parra to 3rd; Blayberg Diaz to 2nd. Kay-Lan Nicasia strikes out swinging. Jace Avina walks, Jesus Parra scores; Blayberg Diaz to 3rd; Luis Lara to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Chase Krogman replaces Pauly Milto. Luke Adams walks, Blayberg Diaz scores; Luis Lara to 3rd; Jace Avina to 2nd. Daniel Guilarte walks, Luis Lara scores; Jace Avina to 3rd; Luke Adams to 2nd. Gregory Barrios strikes out swinging.

(4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Mudcats 9th (Mudcats 14, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Jadher Areinamo singles to left field. Jesus Parra doubles to left-center field, Jadher Areinamo scores. Blayberg Diaz doubles to left-center field, Jesus Parra scores. Luis Lara hits a home run to left field on a 2-1 pitch, Blayberg Diaz scores. Pitcher Change: Frander Veras replaces Chase Krogman. Kay-Lan Nicasia singles to right field. Jace Avina strikes out swinging. Luke Adams strikes out swinging. Daniel Guilarte hits a ground rule double down the right-field line, Kay-Lan Nicasia to 3rd. Gregory Barrios grounds out, Mario Camilletti to Tim Elko.

(4 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

