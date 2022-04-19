RHP Jolon Zhao Added to Carolina
April 19, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the assignment of right-handed pitcher Jolon Zhao to the Mudcats.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players.
In summary:
4/19: RHP Jolon Zhao added from extended spring training.
Zhao will wear jersey No. 47.
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
