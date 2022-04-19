RHP Jolon Zhao Added to Carolina

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the assignment of right-handed pitcher Jolon Zhao to the Mudcats.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players.

In summary:

4/19: RHP Jolon Zhao added from extended spring training.

Zhao will wear jersey No. 47.

