De La Rosa Goes Deep in Kannapolis Opener

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Jeremy De La Rosa went deep, but the Fredericksburg Nationals dropped the opener in Kannapolis 14-2.

De La Rosa's homer was his third of the year and his second on the road. Jacob Young reached three times in the game with a hit-by-pitch and a pair of walks. Brady House had a nine-game hit streak snapped but was on base twice with a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

The FredNats will look to rebound Wednesday at 6:00 pm with LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 9.64 ERA) on the bump. He will be opposed by RHP Kohl Simas (1-0, 1.80 ERA) for the Cannon Ballers.

Kannapolis accumulated 13 hits and took advantage of eight walks en route to their seventh victory in ten games this season. Shortstop Colson Montgomery enjoyed a big night, compiling five RBI.

Noah Owen (2-0, 1.64 ERA) recorded the win for the Cannon Ballers after five scoreless innings of three-hit ball. Bryan Caceres (1-1, 7.00 ERA) suffered the loss after allowing six hits and five runs (five earned) in four frames.

The meeting was the first-ever in Kannapolis between the two teams. The squads split a series in Fredericksburg last year.

The FredNats return home for a six-game homestand vs. the Charleston Riverdogs starting April 26 at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets are available at https://www.milb.com/fredericksburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

