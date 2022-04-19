Mendez Homers as Mudcats Rout Hillcats 10-1

ZEBULON - Hendry Mendez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in the eighth, Hedbert Perez went 2-for-5 with a run in the first and a RBI single in the seventh, Jesus Chirinos drove in three runs, and pitchers Jeferson Figueroa, Pablo Garabitos, Miguel Segura and Trevor Tietz held the Lynchburg Hillcats to just one run in a 10-1 Carolina home win on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (6-4) scored three runs in the first while jumping out to an early 3-0 lead against starter Franco Aleman and the Hillcats (3-7). Those three first inning runs extended Carolina's streak of scoring in the first inning to four straight games. It also marked the eighth straight game where the Mudcats scored first overall.

Both Eduardo Garcia and Perez singled to start the Carolina half of the first. Both then later scored after Aleman (0-2) walked Mendez and lost a run scoring wild pitch while also walking Jeferson Quero. Chirinos then brought in the third run of the inning with a RBI groundout.

Carolina's early 3-0 lead was strengthened by dominant pitching from Figueroa, Garabitos, Segura (1-0), and Tietz. Figueroa held Lynchburg scoreless over three and 1/3 before giving way to Garabitos who recorded two outs in the fourth. Segura then worked the next three and 2/3 without allowing a run. Tietz did inherit a bases loaded jam form Segura in the eighth but was able to get out of it while getting a groundout. It was the second time that Tietz stranded all three inherited runners in an appearance this season.

The game stayed locked at 3-0 through the sixth before the Mudcats opened things up with a five run seventh. That frame began with a walk by Arbert Cipion and a Zack Raabe single. Perez then singled in Cipion to make it 4-0, while Mendez drove in two with a single to right to lift the lead to 6-0. Chirinos followed with a two-run hit of his own to stretch the lead to 8-0 while capping Carolina's five run frame.

The Mudcats led 8-0 before Mendez connected on his two-run home run in the eighth to put Carolina up 10-0. The home run was his first as a Mudcat and Carolina's first at Five County Stadium this season.

Lynchburg scored it's only run of the game in the ninth when Isaiah Greene doubled and scored on a single from Milan Tolentino. Reliever Trevor Tietz allowed both hits and the lone Lynchburg run in the final frame.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina: Mendez (1, 8th inning off Gervacio, 1 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Mendez, DH (Carolina): 3-for-4, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Perez, CF (Carolina): 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI

Quero, C (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Chirinos, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-5, 3 RBI

Frias, 3B (Lynchburg): 4-for-5

Planchart, DH (Lynchburg): 2-for-3

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Figueroa (Carolina): 3.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Garabitos (Carolina): 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Segura (W, 1-0) (Carolina): 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO

Tietz (Carolina): 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Aleman (L, 0-2) (Lynchburg): 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO

Gervacio (Lynchburg): 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 3, Hillcats 0) -- Eduardo Garcia singles to center field. Hedbert Perez singles to right field, Eduardo Garcia to 3rd. Hendry Mendez walks, Hedbert Perez to 2nd. Jeferson Quero walks, Eduardo Garcia scores; Hedbert Perez to 3rd; Hendry Mendez to 2nd. Wild pitch by Franco Aleman, Hedbert Perez scores; Hendry Mendez to 3rd; Jeferson Quero to 2nd. Jesus Chirinos grounds out, Milan Tolentino to Will Bartlett, Hendry Mendez scores. Jheremy Vargas strikes out swinging. Micah Bello flies out to Jorge Burgos.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 8, Hillcats 0) -- Arbert Cipion walks. Arbert Cipion steals 2nd base. Zack Raabe singles to right-center field, Arbert Cipion to 3rd. Eduardo Garcia struck out looking. Hedbert Perez singles to right-center field, Arbert Cipion scores; Zack Raabe to 3rd. Hedbert Perez steals 2nd base. Hendry Mendez singles to right field, Zack Raabe scores; Hedbert Perez scores. Jeferson Quero singles to left-center field, Hendry Mendez to 2nd. Wild pitch by Reid Johnston, Hendry Mendez to 3rd; Jeferson Quero to 2nd. Jesus Chirinos singles to center field, Hendry Mendez scores; Jeferson Quero scores. Pitcher Change: Yeury Gervacio replaces Reid Johnston. Wild pitch by Yeury Gervacio, Jesus Chirinos to 2nd. Jheremy Vargas walks. Micah Bello flies out to Jorge Burgos. Wild pitch by Yeury Gervacio, Jesus Chirinos to 3rd; Jheremy Vargas to 2nd. Arbert Cipion strikes out swinging.

(5 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 10, Hillcats 0) -- Zack Raabe walks. Eduardo Garcia strikes out swinging. Hedbert Perez pops out to Milan Tolentino. Hendry Mendez hits a home run to right field on a 3-0 pitch, Zack Raabe scores. Jeferson Quero doubles to left field. Wild pitch by Yeury Gervacio, Jeferson Quero to 3rd. Jesus Chirinos flies out to Luis Durango.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Hillcats 9th (Mudcats 10, Hillcats 1) -- Isaiah Greene doubles to left field. Dayan Frias grounds out, Zack Raabe to Jesus Chirinos, Isaiah Greene to 3rd. Milan Tolentino singles through the hole at second base, Isaiah Greene scores. Jorge Burgos strikes out swinging. Will Bartlett flies out to Hedbert Perez.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

