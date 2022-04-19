Salinas Dominates in the Early Season

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Augusta GreenJackets starting pitcher, ï»¿Royber Salinasï»¿ was named the Pitcher of the Week in the Carolina League during the week of April 11-17 thanks to a masterful start on the mound on Thursday, April 14 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Salinas dealt 5 scoreless innings with an incredible 13 strikeouts, a professional career-high. During that performance, the right-hander struck out 9 Myrtle Beach hitters in a row stretching from the third inning to the fifth. Salinas faced the minimum of 15 batters during Thursday's start by allowing just one hit with no walks.

The Opening Day starter was also impressive in his first outing in Columbia as he struck out 11 Fireflies in 4.1 innings of work in the GreenJackets' first game of the season, giving him a total of 24 strikeouts in 9.1 innings. He is slated to pitch again next Wednesday, April 20 as the starter against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at SRP Park.

