RHP Gerson Calzadilla Placed on IL
August 24, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of RHP Gerson Calzadilla on the injured list as of 8/23.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players with five on the injured list.
In summary:
8/24: RHP Gerson Calzadilla placed on injured list (as of 8/23)
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
