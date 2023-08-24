Lynchburg Holds off Delmarva Again to Take Series Lead

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (21-29) were narrowly defeated for the second straight night as they were edged by the Lynchburg Hillcats (29-22) by a 4-3 score on Thursday night.

The Hillcats grabbed the lead in the opening inning on a bases-loaded walk to Jose Devers, followed by an RBI groundout by Guy Lipscomb to put Delmarva behind quickly 2-0.

The Shorebirds would get one of those runs back in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by Matthew Etzel to score Mac Horvath from third base, making it a 2-1 game.

The advantage for Lynchburg would quickly grow back to two runs in the bottom of the frame as Guy Lipscomb scored Maick Collado with a triple to put the Hillcats ahead 3-1.

They would add on in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Collado, giving Lynchburg their largest lead of the game at 4-1.

But the Shorebirds began their comeback attempt in the seventh as they scored two runs on a sacrifice fly by Mac Horvath, with Matthew Etzel driving another run one home moments later on an infield hit as Tavian Josernberger scored to cut the deficit down to 4-3.

However, Delmarva was unable to get the tying run across in the final two innings and would fall in game three to the Hillcats by a score of 4-3.

Yorman Gomez (7-8) earned the win in relief for the Hillcats with starter Juan De Los Santos (1-8) taking the loss for the Shorebirds. Jay Driver (1) was given the save.

Delmarva will look to bounce back on Friday night as Seth Johnson gets the ball in a Minor League Rehab start against Austin Peterson for the Hillcats with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

