August 24, 2023 - Columbia Fireflies News Release

Fireflies Announce 2024 Schedule







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Major League Baseball, today announced their 2024 home schedule. The team will open the season on the road before playing their home opener Tuesday, April 9 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The team will close out their schedule at home vs the Charleston RiverDogs Sunday, September 8.

All-in-all, Columbia will play 66 games at Segra Park next year, highlighted with a Wednesday, July 3 game vs the Augusta GreenJackets. The team will also host in-state rivals Myrtle Beach for nine games next season, Augusta for nine games and Charleston for 12 games.

The Fireflies will welcome the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) for the first time in team history July 23-28. It will be the first time a Cleveland affiliate will play at Segra Park.

The team will also reach new destinations on the road, playing the Delmarva Shorebirds in Salisbury, Maryland for the first time since the two clubs joined the Carolina League in 2020.

2024 road games and game times will be announced in the coming months.

The Fireflies are at home for one last homestand at Segra Park in 2023 as they face the Delmarva Shorebirds August 29-September 3. We'll host a Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer game, a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Grateful Dead Night, Retro Video Game Night and will wrap up the season with a Fan Appreciation centric Sunday Funday. There will be three fireworks shows to close out the season Friday through Sunday night. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

