Galindez Shines as Mudcats Edge Fireflies 2-1

ZEBULON, N.C. - Tayden Hall had a RBI single in the first and a double in the eighth while extending his hit streak to 13 games, Jace Avina doubled in Hall as the go-ahead run in the eighth, starter Yorman Galindez pitched through five scoreless innings and Yujanyer Herrera worked around a run in the eighth to earn the victory as the first-place Carolina Mudcats defeated the Columbia Fireflies 2-1 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (31-20, 64-50) initially led 1-0 in the first after getting a leadoff double from Dylan O'Rae and Hall's RBI single off Columbia (24-27, 59-57) starter Shane Panzini. Carolina's lone first inning run was all that Panzini allowed as he went through six innings with eight strikeouts, a walk and eight hits allowed. Wesley Scott (L, 2-2) took over in the seventh and ended up with the loss after allowing the go-ahead run in the eighth.

Carolina's early 1-0 lead held from the first through the seventh before the Fireflies rallied for a run to tie the game at 1-1. That tie was short-lived though as Hall and Avina immediately answered in the home half of the eighth with back-to-back doubles to give the Mudcats the lead again at 2-1. Avina's double came in his only at bat of the game as he first entered the game in the top of the eighth to replace Carolina's starting right-fielder Luis Castillo.

Herrera (W, 4-4) lost the lead in the eighth after allowing a game-tying single to Columbia's Daniel Vazquez, but would go on to pitch a scoreless ninth while earning the win. In all, Herrera allowed just two hits, walked two and struck out two while allowing just one run over four innings in relief.

Galindez started and pitched through five scoreless with four strikeouts and a walk in what was his first home game with the Mudcats. It was also just his second outing since joining Carolina from the Arizona Complex League.

The victory lifted the first-place Mudcats into a 2-1 lead in the series and kept them in first by 2.0 games over Lynchburg and 4.5 over Fredericksburg. The series will continue on Friday night with RHP Patricio Aquino starting for Carolina.

STOLEN BASES:

Columbia: Nivens (6, 2nd base off Herrera/Sibrian).

Carolina: Hall (3, 2nd base off Panzini/Hernandez, O); Barrios (24, 2nd base off Scott/Hernandez, O).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Werner, 3B (Columbia): 2-for-4

Vazquez, SS (Columbia): 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Hall, DH (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Avina, RF (Carolina): 1-for-1, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Areinamo, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-3

Barrios, SS (Carolina): 2-for-2

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Panzini (Columbia): 6 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO

Scott (L, 2-2) (Columbia): 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Galindez (Carolina): 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Herrera (W, 4-4)(BS, 1) (Carolina): 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 1, Fireflies 0) -- Dylan O'Rae doubles through the hole at shortstop. Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging. Tayden Hall singles to center field, Dylan O'Rae scores. Tayden Hall steals 2nd base. Luis Castillo struck out looking. Jesus Chirinos strikes out swinging. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Fireflies 8th (Fireflies 1, Mudcats 1) -- Defensive Substitution: Jace Avina replaces right fielder Luis Castillo, batting 4th, playing right field. Dionmy Salon hit by pitch. Offensive Substitution: Pinch runner Wilmin Candelario replaces Dionmy Salon. Wild pitch by Yujanyer Herrera, Wilmin Candelario to 2nd. Omar Florentino out on a sacrifice bunt, Yujanyer Herrera to Jesus Chirinos, Wilmin Candelario to 3rd. Daniel Vazquez singles to center field, Wilmin Candelario scores. Omar Hernandez lines into double play, Jace Avina to Jesus Chirinos, Daniel Vazquez out at 1st. (1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 2, Fireflies 1) -- Wilmin Candelario remains in the game as the designated hitter. Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging. Tayden Hall doubles to right field. Jace Avina doubles to left-center field, Tayden Hall scores. Jesus Chirinos grounds out, Brett Squires to Wesley Scott to Brett Squires, Jace Avina to 3rd. Jose Sibrian grounds out, Omar Florentino to Brett Squires. (1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

