Homestand Preview: Final Home Series of Regular Season Filled with Honor and Appreciation

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have one homestand remaining in the regular season and are on the cusp of clinching a third-consecutive berth in the Carolina League playoffs. If that isn't enough reason to join us at The Joe from August 29-September 3 as the team hosts the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, we have more to entice you. The whole week will carry with it a theme of honor and appreciation. From the induction of three MLB standouts to the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame, to a night dedicated to the men and women who serve our country, we will close the season with plenty of pomp and circumstance.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week:

Tuesday, August 29, 7:05 p.m.: Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Induction/Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea: Three Charleston-area natives and former Major League Baseball standouts will be inducted into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 prior to the game. The star-studded class is made up of Brett Gardner, Justin Smoak and Matt Wieters. The trio will sign autographs for fans during the RiverDogs game. For the final time this season, the RiverDogs and Twisted Tea invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for tonight's game. Several between-inning games will feature our four-legged friends and dog dishes filled with water will be positioned throughout the concourse. In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, August 30, 7:05 p.m. Game of Give presented by Berkeley Electric Cooperative and REV Federal Credit Union/Win-It Wednesday/Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: This mid-week contest will showcase the generosity of the Charleston community and give fans a chance to leave with great prizes! For the Game of Give, local businesses donated tickets to area nonprofits, allowing them to enjoy the ballgame. The night is being made possible by Berkeley Electric Cooperative and REV Federal Credit Union. Also, as the season winds down, we don't want you to leave empty-handed, so we are going to be giving away prizes at random throughout the night! Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, August 31, 7:05 p.m.: Tech Night presented by Blackbaud/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: Tech Night, presented by Blackbaud, will bring together members of Charleston's growing technology business sector during this game. It's the last Thirsty Thursday of 2023, so let's make it a great one! $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark thanks to Budweiser. Also, make sure to take advantage of our BeatBox Batter's Box drink special in a 24oz bat-shaped cup! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, September 1, 7:05 p.m.: Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. The red jerseys, worn by the team during every Friday home game this season, will be auctioned during the game. You could leave with your favorite player's! Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! This week's show will be set to a soundtrack chosen by a fan vote. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and CBS Live 5.

Saturday, September 2, 6:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night presented by Boeing/Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways: The penultimate home game of the season brings the last of three gigantic tributes to military members in 2023, alongside Boeing. Members of the military will receive a free ticket to the game by calling the RiverDogs box office. The team will also make two more inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to the contest. You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Show at The Joe, thanks to Breeze Airways. Saturday games are presented by 101.7 Chuck FM/92.5 Kickin' Country and FOX 24.

Sunday, September 3, 5:05 p.m.: Top Dog Announcement/MUSC Health Family Sunday: In an annual tradition, the whole team will gather on the field post-game to thank fans for another incredible year. Shortly after the game, we will name the winner of the Top Dog award for 2023. Find out if it's Chandler Simpson, Yoniel Curet, Trevor Martin, Cooper Kinney or Xavier Isaac that takes their place in RiverDogs history alongside former fan-favorites. Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sunday games are presented by Star 99.7/Mix 95.9 and ABC News 4.

2023 playoff tickets are on sale now, along with season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park via riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

