RHP Drew Garrett, RHP Jack Goonan, and INF Mark Vierling added to roster

May 26, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







Goonan will wear number 48. An updated roster with Garrett and Vierling's numbers will be sent once they have been assigned.

Garrett, a native of Columbia, Mo., pitched for Missouri in 2021 and made eight appearances comprising 10 1/3 innings this spring. The 6'6" righty transferred to the Tigers from Johnson County Community College, where he went 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA over six starts in 2020 and struck out 53 batters in 22 2/3 innings, a ratio of 21.04 strikeouts per nine innings.

PBR Scouting Report on Goonan: "A Virginia Tech transfer, Goonan has a big, physical frame at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds. With that size comes a power arm, as the right-hander can run his high-spin fastball up to 97 mph while sitting 95 out of the bullpen. Goonan pairs his heater with a good curveball that he throws at 80-83 mph with 12-to-6 action."

Goonan, a native of Ayersville, Ohio, spent the 2019 season at Virginia Tech before transferring to Mercyhurst. The right-hander made 10 appearances for the Lakers this spring, striking out 15 batters and walking 6 over 9 2/3 innings. Goonan also held opposing batters to a .189 average this past college season.

Vierling (pronounced VEER-ling) just completed his third consecutive year as Missouri's starting second baseman, hitting .246 with a .315 on-base percentage, four home runs and 21 runs batted in. The St. Louis native placed second in hits for the Tigers with 44 this season, and his sure hands enabled him to commit just six errors in his last 215 chances (.972 fielding percentage).

PBR Scouting Report on Vierling: "A starter at the keystone for the Tigers since his freshman year, and the younger brother of former Williamsport Crosscutter, Matt, Vierling excels on the infield dirt, possessing the ability to play at either spot up the middle. As a junior last season, he committed just one error at second base for a .981 fielding percentage. Vierling has a high baseball IQ and is considered by the scouting industry as a hard worker and grinder who comes to the park ready to play every day."

