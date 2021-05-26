Heckert Smashes First MLB Draft League Homer, Spikes Fall to Scrappers, 5-2

NILES, Ohio - Tyler Heckert launched a solo shot to left field in the eighth inning for his first MLB Draft League home run as the State College Spikes showed more late-inning power, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers' three-run third helped propel their 5-2 win over the Spikes on Wednesday night at Eastwood Field.

Heckert took a 1-0 pitch from Mahoning Valley (3-0) righty Alec Thomas and sent it on a high trajectory through the Ohio sky into the Spikes' (0-3) bullpen in left field, cutting the State College deficit at that point to 4-1. A product of John A. Logan College in Illinois, Heckert joined Brady Brecklin in the home run column for the Spikes this season.

The Scrappers took the lead in the third with Buck Anderson delivering a one-out RBI single on a hit-and-run play. Mathieu Vallee then took home when a throw to catch a would-be base-stealer at second kicked into left field, and Anderson himself scored on Jalen Jones's single to left-center field.

After adding a run on a bases loaded walk to Jason Hinchman in the fifth, and following Heckert's dinger, the Scrappers plated their last run in the eighth on Vallee's single to bring in Chase Valentine.

The Spikes took advantage of a bit of wildness from Scrappers reliever Trey Nordmann in the ninth, as a hit batsman and three walks, the last drawn by Cameron Lee with the bases loaded, put State College back on the board. However, Nordmann picked up a strikeout for the third out one batter after the walk to Lee.

Mahoning Valley starter Logan Boente did not allow a hit over his four innings on the mound, giving up just one walk and striking out five batters. Cole Ayers (2-0) followed him on the mound and earned the win after pitching three one-hit innings and whiffing seven batters in that span.

Spikes starter Griffin Miller (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and a walk. Miller struck out five batters in the outing.

Thursday, the Spikes complete their two-game mini-series with the Scrappers in a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Eastwood Field. State College will send right-hander Jared Kengott, out of Emporia State in Kansas, to the hill for his first MLB Draft League start. Mahoning Valley will respond with Preston Salazar, a righty out of St. Louis Community College in Missouri.

Following the road jaunt, the Spikes return home Friday to start a five-game homestand through Memorial Day Weekend. Fans will enjoy the first Bark in the Park Night of the season on Friday at 6:35 p.m. as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will go to the dogs for this popular event. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the ballpark for a night filled with canine-centric fun.

The Spikes meet the Trenton Thunder for the second game of a three-game set on May 29 at 6:35 p.m. It will be the first Super Saturday of the season presented by the PA Lottery and B94.5, featuring the first of five Baseball Bingo nights, before the series finale on Sunday, May 30 with a 4:05 p.m. game as part of Scott Walker's Birthday Celebration, honoring Spikes General Manager Scott Walker.

Spikes fans can then come to the ballpark in increased numbers starting on the final day of the month as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park increases to 100% capacity for the club's May 31 Memorial Day Summer Kickoff against the Frederick Keys.

Tickets for each game on the upcoming homestand, as well as every game on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

