Bisons & RailRiders Suspended on Wednesday Night

(Moosic, PA) - The rain that affected a lot of baseball in the northeast made its way to PNC Field on Wednesday night as the Bisons (12-7) looked to win back-to-back games against the RailRiders (13-6). Despite Jacob Waguespack's strong start and a two-run top of the third that featured a leadoff home run from Nash Knight, the tarp was never removed after being put on shortly before 8:00.

The teams will pick up the suspended game in the top of the fourth on Thursday at 5:05 PM, and will complete nine innings. After a roughly thirty minute break to get the field ready, the originally scheduled third game of the series will be shortened to seven innings.

Pregame coverage with Gregg Caserta will begin at 4:45 PM with the Bisons Pregame Show on the Bisons Radio Network.

