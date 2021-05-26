Cutters Suffer First Defeat

Led by lead-off man Chaz Salter, the Cutters offense posted a season-high 10 hits, but found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the first time in 2021, falling to the Trenton Thunder 8-3.

Salter posted a 4 for 5 day at the plate, including an RBI Double in the 5th inning. Kyle O'Brien also posted a multi-hit day, capped by a solo home run to lead off-the 6th inning.

Devin Smith got the call for his first start of the season on the bump, allowing 2 runs (both earned) on 2 hits and recorded 2 strikeouts in a three inning no-decision.

The Cutters bullpen, due in part to 3 defense errors, struggled over the middle innings as Josue Serrano and Ryan Velazquez combined to allow 6 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits and 4 walks. Velazquez was able to record 2 strikeouts in his two innings of work.

Francisco Mateo stopped the bleeding as he closed out the game on the mound without allowing a hit and striking out five.

WP: J.P. Williams (1-0)

LP: Josue Serrano (0-1)

SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 2-1

Next Game: Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Trenton, 3:00 p.m. (Played at Rider University)

Next Home Game/Promotion: Monday, May 31, 2021 vs Trenton, 1:05 p.m. Knoebels Day

