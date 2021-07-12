Reyes, Timely Hitting Lead Goldeyes

JACKSON, TN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-25) beat the Lincoln Saltdogs 5-2 at The Ballpark at Jackson on Monday night.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Goldeyes rallied for three runs to take the lead. Logan Hill led off with a line drive single to centre and took third when Dakota Conners doubled down the right field line. Two batters later, Austin Rei ripped a line drive single to left that plated the tying runs. Kevin Lachance singled through the left side with two outs to drive home Rei and put the Goldeyes in front 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Max Murphy hit a leadoff single and was followed by a two-run home run to right from Kyle Martin.

Jose Jose pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to earn his seventh save of the season. Martin helped end the game, starting a 3-6-3 double play for the final two outs.

Lincoln (24-25) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-out, two-run home run from Josh Altmann.

Eduard Reyes (5-4) started for the Goldeyes and picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits over seven innings. Reyes walked two and struck out four.

Kyle Kinman (4-2) started for the Saltdogs and took the loss, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in six innings. Kinman walked one and struck out six.

Bud Norris pitched a scoreless top of the eighth in relief of Reyes. Raul Navarro singled in the bottom of the sixth to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games.

The series continues Tuesday with a double header. Game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

