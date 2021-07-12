'Dogs Drop Game One to Goldeyes

JACKSON, Tennessee - Josh Altmann finished a triple shy of the cycle and hit his ninth home run in 16 games, but the 'Dogs allowed five unanswered runs in a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes at The Ballpark at Jackson on Monday night.

Altmann's two-run homer gave Lincoln (24-25) a 2-0 lead in the 3rd, but the Goldeyes (23-25) scored three runs in the 5th and Kyle Martin extended the lead with a two-run homer in the 8th.

Altmann now has nine homers and 20 RBIs over his last 16 games, and is among the league leaders with 15 homers this season.

Kyle Kinman picked up his sixth quality start of the year, allowing three runs on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts over six innings, while Logan Lombana allowed two runs over two innings.

David Vidal went 2-for-4 with a double, and Forrestt Allday had two singles and a walk. Curt Smith went 1-for-4 and Yanio Perez walked.

Goldeyes starter Eduard Reyes allowed just two runs over seven innings, while ex-MLB star Bud Norris pitched a scoreless 8th inning and former Saltdogs reliever Jose Jose earned his seventh save with a scoreless 9th.

The 'Dogs are back to one game under .500 and are 8-14 away from Haymarket Park this season.

Games 2 and 3 of the series are scheduled as a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow evening. First pitch time is set for 4:00 p.m. and the first game will be carried on ESPNLincoln.com only before the broadcast transitions to ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM for the second game.

