Milkmen Sweep Apollos

July 12, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release









Milwaukee Milkmen infielder Anibal Sierra

(Milwaukee Milkmen) Milwaukee Milkmen infielder Anibal Sierra(Milwaukee Milkmen)

Franklin, WI. - The Milwaukee Milkmen ended the homestand with a sweep thanks to an Adam Brett Walker II RBI and a walk-off knock from Anibal Sierra.

Houston scored first for the second time of the series, Ryan Zimmerman walked Blake Berry and he found his way home on a sacrifice fly from Aaron Takacs.

The score remained 1-0 Apollos until the top of the third when Houston snagged back to back walks and Alex Nielsen knocked in run number two with a base hit, giving Houston a 2-0 lead.

Milwaukee tied up the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, Brett Vertigan led off with a walk, next Logan Trowbridge hit for a single leaving runners on first and third. Hometown kid Walker II stepped up next knocking in Vertigan. Walker II found himself caught in a run down after an overthrow from Houston's second baseman, this allowed Trowbridge to steal home and tie the game at two's.

The pair remained tied all the way into the ninth inning, Karch Kowalczyk closed for the Milkmen holding Houston at 2 runs and giving the Milkmen a new life.

Leading off the bottom of the ninth for the Milkmen was Aaron Hill starting a fire under the team, Christ Conley dropped a picture perfect bunt moving Hill to third and landing himself on first. Anibal Sierra was the hero of the afternoon, walking it off with a bomb off the right field wall ending the game 3-2 Milkmen.

"I feel awesome, a great team win no matter who we're playing, as long as we get the dub. Everyone played hard all day and that what happens when you play hard, you find a way to win," said Hill.

Milwaukee heads out Tuesday for their away series against the Chicago Dogs.

Tickets and more info at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 12, 2021

Milkmen Sweep Apollos - Milwaukee Milkmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.