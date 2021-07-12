Beerfest and Hawkeye Night Featuring Hawkeye Elvis Coming Saturday, July 24

In the revered 1989 film "Field of Dreams," farmer Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) is asked if the baseball diamond he built in the corn field is Heaven, to which he replied, "No. It's Iowa."

One of the University of Iowa's unofficial fight songs -- heard at any Hawkeye sporting event or rally -- starts with: "In Heaven there is no beer, that's why we drink it here!"

On Saturday, July 24 at 5:05 p.m., The Birdcage in Sioux Falls will be Heaven for beer drinkers, baseball lovers, and Hawkeye fans because there willÂ be beer -- so much delicious LOCAL beer -- from several local Sioux Empire vendors including Ferson, Severance, Lupalin, Obscure, and Ben's Brewing.

The Sioux Falls Canaries' 2nd Annual Beerfest will coincide with our first Hawkeye Night, which will feature the entertainment of Iowa icon "Hawkeye Elvis," and it all pivots around a 6:05 game against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

A Beerfest ticket will get you a lower-bowl seat into the game, a 12 oz. Canaries Beerfest mug, and 20 drink tasting tickets. Each drink tasting ticket is good for a 2 oz. sample, so you get 40 oz. worth of sampling.

Meanwhile, Hawkeye Night will be a glorious chance for University of Iowa fans throughout the Sioux Empire and Northwest Iowa to congregate. Elvis impersonator and Iowa fan "Hawkeye Elvis" will perform throughout the game. Other in-game entertainment will include video clips of Hawkeye sports glory on our new, giant Daktronics video board, and the constant playing of Iowa fight songs, including the one where fans bellow: "In Heaven there is no beer, that's why we drink it here."

Except, they willÂ already be in Heaven, at Canaries Beerfest.

Beerfest tickets -- game seat and mug included -- are $50 before the day of the game and can be ordered three ways:

* Online, with an order link we will soon provide in this space

* By stopping by our ticket office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday

* Calling our office at 605-336-6060.

On the day of the game, Beerfest tickets will be $60 at our ticket window.

Not into beer and just going to watch a baseball game? No problem. You can call or visit our ticket office during business hours or order online right here via any one of these deals.

