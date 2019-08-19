Revs Take Opener

August 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Blue Crabs have been chasing down the York Revolution for weeks now. Two teams have been fighting it out to see who will win the second half and go to the playoffs. They will play each other eleven times this half, and those games could very well decide who goes down as the Freedom Division winner of the second half. Tonight, the Blue Crabs got off on the wrong foot, dropping game one of a four game set by a score of 8-2.

Southern Maryland sent John Hayes (L, 2-5) to the hill to take on the most potent offense in all of the Atlantic League, a York team that after winning nearly 40 of 50 games has been on a serious skid of late. They picked it back up on the evening, and the only team to hit for a batting average better than .300 proved themselves at the plate with their ace, Mitch Atkins (W, 9-4) on the mound.

After the teams traded scoreless first and second innings the Revs struck with three in the third. The game broke open in the bottom of the fifth, when a single from the former Blue Crab, Angelys Nina, a sacrifice fly, another base knock, and a Ryan Chaffee wild pitch combined to plate a quartet, handing York a 7-0 lead heading into the sixth inning.

The Blue Crabs, a squad that put together double digit hits in three straight games less than a week ago have had their bats silenced in the past two games. They have faced two of the premiere arms in the Atlantic League in Liam O'Sullivan and Mitch Atkins, and have combined for just eight hits and one run. The one run came in the bottom of the eighth this evening on a Kent Blackstone single which ended a 16 inning scoreless streak for Southern Maryland.

The Revs took game one this evening by a final count of 8-1.

The Blue Crabs will return home Friday August 30th for the series opener of a four game set with the York Revolution, with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch with game two of a double header to follow.

Catch all Blue Crabs home games on the Blue Crabs Broadcast Network, live streamed on YouTube (@SOMDBlueCrabs) Facebook (@SOMDBlueCrabs) and Twitter (@BlueCrabs).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.