Revs Get Back on Track with Big Win over Crabs

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution picked up a much-needed victory, 8-1 over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Monday night at PeoplesBank Park. The win improves York's second half record to 22-15, remaining in a first place tie in the Freedom Division. The four-game series continues on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. York ace Mitch Atkins got off to a great start in the top of the first as he worked a 1-2-3 inning.

Southern Maryland starter John Hayes answered with a scoreless frame in his half of the inning, working around a pair of walks.

After a scoreless second inning, the Revs got on the board with the game's first run for the first time in their last seven games, building a lead in the bottom of the third. Zach Sullivan, Justin Trapp, and Welington Dotel all singled to load the bases with no one out. Hayes bounced back to induce Telvin Nash into a double play, but Sullivan scored giving York the 1-0 lead. Isaias Tejeda followed with a line drive two-run home run over the Arch Nemesis in left to push the lead to 3-0.

Atkins cruised through the fourth, erasing a leadoff single with a double play en route to his fourth consecutive scoreless frame. The Revs' right-hander was even more impressive in the fifth, working a 1-2-3 inning while picking up a pair of strike outs.

The Revs offense cushioned the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Dotel led off the inning with a double to right. With one out, Tejeda walked and Franco singled to load the bases. Angelys Nina slapped an RBI single to right to push the lead to 4-0. Ryan Dent drove a sacrifice fly to deep right to push across the Revs' fifth run. James Skelton kept the line moving with an RBI single to right to score Franco and move the lead to 6-0. Nina scored on a Ryan Chaffee wild pitch to extend the advantage to 7-0.

Atkins picked up right where he left off in the top of the sixth, striking out the first two Crabs in a perfect inning.

York tacked on an additional run in the bottom of the seventh on a Dent RBI single to left to drive the lead to 8-0.

Cesar Cabral allowed just an RBI single by Kent Blackstone while striking out the side in the top of the eighth and closer Jameson McGrane tossed a scoreless ninth to give the Revs the win in the series opener.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: Atkins (9-4) allowed just three hits, working seven scoreless frames for the second straight start. He walked none for the second consecutive start and struck out five. The win is his eighth consecutive winning decision, tying the Revs' franchise record set by Corey Thurman in 2012. It is the 21st win of his Revs career, breaking a tie with Wayne Franklin for fifth on the franchise's all-time list. Tejeda's home run was his 17th of the season, all in just 39 games since July 3. York improves to 9-1 against Southern Maryland on the season. Revs righty Dan Minor (7-7, 4.93) faces Southern Maryland southpaw Tommy Thorpe (2-5, 6.68) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It is a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

