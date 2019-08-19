Ducks Swing Past Somerset in See-Saw Slugfest

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Somerset Patriots 14-9 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Somerset opened the scoring in the second inning on Craig Massey's RBI single to center field off Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro. Deibinson Romero responded with an RBI double to left-center in the bottom of the inning off Patriots starter David Holmberg, tying the game at one. Romero's sac fly to center in the third extended the Ducks lead to 2-1.

The Patriots answered back with three runs in the fourth to go in front 4-2. A two-run homer to left by Michael Crouse and a run-scoring wild pitch did the damage. However, Long Island responded with an eight-run bottom of the frame to go ahead 10-4. A two-run double to left by D'Arby Myers, a three-run homer to right by Lew Ford, a sac fly to left by Vladimir Frias and a two-run homer to right by Ramon Cabrera highlighted the inning.

The teams traded runs in the fifth inning on a sac fly by Massey and an RBI single to left by L.J. Mazzilli. Somerset closed to within 11-8 in the sixth on an RBI single by Justin Pacchioli and a two-run single from Edwin Espinal, but they would get no closer. Both sides traded runs in the seventh, with an RBI single by Pacchioli and an RBI single by Mazzilli accounting for the runs. An RBI single by Myers and a sac fly by Rey Fuentes in the eighth rounded out the scoring at 14-9.

Mazzaro (6-4) picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing five runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out four. Holmberg (1-4) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits and one walk over three and one-third innings with four strikeouts.

Myers, Ford and Mazzilli each had four hits to lead the Flock offensively. Myers and Ford both collected three RBIs and two runs, while Mazzilli drove in and scored two runs apiece. Cabrera added three hits, two RBIs and three runs as well.

The Ducks and Patriots continue their four-game series on Tuesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Teal Tuesday, and the Ducks will be wearing their special 20th Anniversary Season commemorative teal jerseys during the game. Left-hander Darin Downs (3-3, 2.77) takes the mound for the Ducks against Patriots lefty Zack Dodson (0-1, 4.50).

