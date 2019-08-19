Quality Pitching And Timely Hitting Propel Bees To Victory Over Skeeters

August 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Sugar Land, TX) - The New Britain Bees (15-20, 50-54) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (21-15, 56-50) 6-4 at Constellation Field on Sunday evening and have now taken two of the first three games of a seven-game series between inter-division foes.

New Britain starting pitcher David Roseboom (1-1) was the winner as the southpaw gave up just one run on six hits in five and two-thirds innings pitched, walking two, striking out nine and hitting a batter for his second consecutive quality start. The nine punchouts also matches a single-game season high by a Bees hurler, last set by Rainy Lara on August 11th in a 1-0 loss in 11 innings versus the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at New Britain Stadium. Sugar Land starting pitcher Dallas Beeler (7-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on eight hits in six innings on the mound, walking three and striking out eight. Jim Fuller shut the door in the bottom half of the ninth for his team-leading 13th save of the campaign.

New Britain took a 1-0 advantage against Beeler just five batters into the ballgame when Jonathan Galvez plated Bijan Rademacher with a two-out run-scoring base knock for his 68th RBI of the season. The Bees made it 2-0 in their favor just one inning later courtesy of an RBI single produced by former Skeeter Ryan Jackson that allowed Darren Ford to cross the plate after he walked with two men down and the bases empty and advanced into scoring position with his 31st stolen base in 2019, tying him with Rico Noel of the Lancaster Barnstormers for third overall in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The boys from the Hardware City doubled their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fifth thanks to a two-run single off the bat of Jason Rogers that plated Jackson and Rademacher who singled and doubled respectively before the Rogers plate appearance. The two rib-eye steaks for Rogers gives him four in the last two games played against Sugar Land and 73 overall, third most in the ALPB. The visitors went ahead 5-1 in the seventh when Jared James got in on the hit parade by driving in Rademacher with a single, extending his hitting streak to seven consecutive games, the longest active hit streak on the ballclub. New Britain gave the game its final score of 6-4 in the eighth as Jackson's third hit of the night scored Logan Moore by way of a head-first dive into home plate, eluding the tag of fellow backstop Albert Cordero on a throw from Zach Borenstein in right field. Jackson's second three-hit performance in a Hardware City uniform led the way as the Bees tallied ten or more hits in a single contest for the 39th time this season.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, August 23rd when they welcome in the Long Island Ducks for a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City! Close out the week with some great baseball and a cold beer! Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts are just FIVE DOLLARS AT ANY CONCESSION STAND ALL NIGHT LONG!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.