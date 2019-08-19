Revs' Comeback Bid Falls Short, Dropping Rubber Match to Barnstormers

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution came roaring back late but could not overcome a big early deficit, dropping Sunday afternoon's series rubber match to the Lancaster Barnstormers, 10-7 in front of 3,493 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs slip to 21-15 in the second half and remain tied for first place as they welcome the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to open a four-game series on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster got off to a hot start for the third consecutive day in the top of the first. With runners on second and third, Andrew Aplin lined a single up the middle off of York starter Ricky Eusebio to give the Barnstormers a 2-0 lead. Michael Martinez later added an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0.

After Lancaster starter John Anderson tossed a scoreless first, the Barnstormers tacked on a run in the top of the second on a Joe Terdoslavich RBI ground out to drive the lead to 4-0.

York would dig into the lead in the bottom of the third. James Skelton singled and stole second. Justin Trapp singled to move the Revs' catcher to third. Telvin Nash followed with a sacrifice fly to deep center to cut the lead to 4-1.

Lancaster's bats stayed persistent, as they added a pair of runs on a Destin Hood RBI single to push their lead to 6-1.

Anderson cruised through the fourth and fifth, meanwhile, working a pair of scoreless frames.

The Barnstormers' tremendous offensive weekend continued into the top of the sixth inning as they added a trio of runs on RBI singles from Hood and Michael Martinez and an RBI double courtesy of Darian Sandford to drive the lead to 9-1.

York scraped two runs across in the bottom of the sixth. Isaias Tejeda slapped a one-out single to start the threat. After Carlos Franco popped out, Zach Sullivan reached first on a dropped third strike. Angelys Nina then lined an RBI single to center to score Tejeda and slice the deficit to 9-2. Sullivan scored on an error to make it 9-3 after six innings of play.

The Revs enjoyed a four-run eighth inning, as they inched their way closer to a second comeback victory of the series. Tejeda led off the inning with a double. Franco followed with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error to put runners on second and third with no outs. Sullivan pushed a run across on an RBI ground out to cut the lead to 9-4. Another run came across when Nina reached base on a fielding error, making things 9-5. Ryan Dent followed with his second home run in as many games, a two-run shot over the Arch Nemesis to pull York within 9-7.

Lancaster added an important insurance run in the top of the ninth courtesy of a Caleb Gindl sacrifice fly to thrust their lead to 10-7.

Lancaster right-hander Scott Shuman worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth, stranding two runners to slam the door and give Lancaster the series win.

Notes: The Revs fall to 8-5 in War of the Roses play in 2019, still two wins shy of claiming the Community Cup. York fell behind as the opponent scored first for the sixth consecutive game. York has dropped four consecutive series after winning 14 of its previous 15. Dent's home run was the Revs' league-leading 131st of the season. Right-hander Joe Jones worked a scoreless seventh and eighth, and has totaled 6.1 shutout frames over his last three outings. Trapp and Tejeda each went 3-for-4; Trapp enjoyed a 7-for-14 series while Tejeda went 7-for-12 on the weekend. Monday's opener against the Blue Crabs is a Hunger Free Monday presented by United Fiber & Data to benefit the York County Food Bank. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

