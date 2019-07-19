Revs Sweep Twinbill from Patriots

(Bridgewater, NJ): The York Revolution squeaked out a pair of thrilling one-run victories, defeating the Somerset Patriots 3-2 and 2-1 in a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon in front of 5,937 fans at TD Bank Ballpark. The Revs take three of four in the series, extending their streak to 10 consecutive series wins. York is now 25-7 since June 10, while winning 13 of the last 16 games and improving to 5-2 in the second half.

The doubleheader sweep is the second this season, both on the road, marking the first time in franchise history the Revs have swept more than one road doubleheader in the same season. It is the sixth road doubleheader sweep all-time, and first ever at Somerset.

The day got off to an ominous start as Patriots lefty Brett Oberholtzer set down the first nine Revs batters, six of which came on strike outs.

York failed to capitalize on a bases loaded opportunity in the fourth, but trailing 2-0 in the fifth, cashed in on a Henry Castillo game-tying two-run single to right field. That plated Ryan Dent and Angelys Nina who both drew walks to start the frame.

Revs starter Dan Minor was solid in the game one outing, allowing just two runs on five hits through five innings, striking out six while walking none.

The Patriots scored on an Edwin Espinal sac fly in the first and an opposite field homer to right by Yovan Gonzalez in the second, but failed to score the rest of the way.

With the game tied 2-2 in the seventh, Telvin Nash crushed a line drive home run to left-center, giving the Revs a 3-2 lead on his 25th long ball of the season. That number ties Nash for second-most in a season in club history.

Josh Judy nailed down his seventh save with the tying run at second, retiring Justin Pacchioli on a fly out to center to end it. Cesar Cabral (2-1) picked up the win in relief, handling a scoreless sixth inning.

The Revs struck first in the second game as James Skelton cracked a line drive home run to right in the top of the third for a 1-0 advantage.

Zach Sullivan doubled the lead with an opposite field solo homer to right in the top of the fifth, going deep for his first Atlantic League hit after signing with the Revs on Tuesday.

York starter Ian Thomas took care of the first two innings in scoreless fashion, while Julio Perez (2-1) picked up the win as the first man out of the bullpen, holding the Patriots scoreless in the third and fourth.

Somerset cut the lead in half on an RBI single to left-center by Ramon Flores with two outs in the fifth.

The Revs were unable to extend the lead, squandering a leadoff double by Isaias Tejeda in the sixth, and leaving the bases loaded after three walks in the seventh.

York's bullpen was up to the task, however, as Orleny Quiroz retired the first two batters in the sixth before allowing an infield single. Closer Jameson McGrane lost Edwin Espinal to a walk, but retired Craig Massey on a fielder's choice to cap a long battle finishing the sixth.

McGrane secured his seventh save with a four-out effort, working around a leadoff single and steal by Pacchioli to strand the tying run at second base in the seventh.

Notes: The Revs are just half a game out of first place in the Freedom Divison's second half. York has won five of its last seven against Somerset. The Revs have won nine of their last 11 on the road, and 13 of their last 16. Tejeda's double in the second game was his league-leading 26th, and league-leading 100th hit of the season. It marks the second time in as many full seasons with York that Tejeda has been the league's first to 100 hits (also 2017). He now has a season-best nine-game hitting streak. Justin Trapp was a combined 3-for-6 in the twinbill and now owns a season high-tying seven-game hitting streak. Nash's home run was his record 78th all-time with York and 15th in the last 31 games. He now has 197 home runs in his pro career. Minor issued no walks for the sixth time in 13 starts and fourth in the last five. Revs righty Duke von Schamann (3-3, 3.08) faces Bees lefty Jed Bradley as the road trip continues Friday at 6:35 p.m. in New Britain. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

