Burgos Becomes 13th Duck to Have Contract Purchased

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of right-handed relief pitcher Enrique Burgos has been purchased by Leones de Yucatan of the Mexican League. Burgos becomes the 13th member of the 2019 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization.

Burgos made 29 appearances with the Ducks, compiling a 4-2 record with a 2.43 ERA and 13 saves, a total that ranks third in the Atlantic League. He led all Atlantic League relief pitchers with 49 strikeouts this season, average 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. In 28 and two-thirds innings, the former Major Leaguer conceded just 18 hits, nine runs (eight earned) and 14 walks, holding opponents to a miniscule .175 batting average. The Panama native had not allowed a run in his past eight appearances, spanning a total of eight and one-third innings, and had given up just one earned run since June 11, a stretch that included 16 outings in which he accrued a 0.59 ERA in 15 and one-third innings.

Following is the complete list of 2019 Ducks players whose contracts have been purchased:

PLAYER (POS) MLB TEAM/FOREIGN LEAGUE CLUB ASSIGNMENT TRANSACTION DATE

Enrique Burgos (RHP) Mexican League Leones de Yucatan 07/19/19

Travis Banwart (RHP) Chinese Professional Baseball League Fubon Guardians 07/15/19

Josh Lueke (RHP) Mexican League Leones de Yucatan 06/27/19

Alec Asher (RHP) Chinese Professional Baseball League Uni-President Lions 06/20/19

Sean Nolin (LHP) Seattle Mariners Tacoma Rainiers (AAA) 06/06/19

Darin Downs (LHP) Mexican League Acereros de Monclova 06/04/19

George Kontos (RHP) Washington Nationals Fresno Grizzlies (AAA) 05/25/19

Bennett Parry (LHP) Mexican League Pericos de Puebla 05/22/19

Jose Cuas (RHP) Arizona Diamondbacks Hillsboro Hops (A) 05/22/19

Tim Adleman (RHP) Detroit Tigers Toledo Mudhens (AAA) 05/11/19

Ivan De Jesus Jr. (INF) Chicago White Sox Charlotte Knights (AAA) 05/07/19

Tim Melville (RHP) Colorado Rockies Albuquerque Isotopes (AAA) 05/03/19

Jon Niese (LHP) Seattle Mariners Tacoma Rainiers (AAA) 04/25/19

