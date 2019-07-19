Ducks Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

July 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that 2019 Atlantic League playoff tickets are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets for five potential Ducks home postseason games by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, visiting LIDucks.com or calling (631) 940-TIXX.

By virtue of winning the first half Liberty Division title, the Ducks have elected to host Games Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary) of the best-of-five Liberty Division Championship Series. Those games would take place at Bethpage Ballpark on Friday, September 27, Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29, respectively. Should the Ducks advance to the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series, they would host Games One and Two on Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2, respectively.

The 2019 Ducks home playoff schedule is as follows:

LIBERTY DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (BEST-OF-FIVE)

Game 3: Friday, September 27 at 6:35 p.m. vs. TBD

Game 4: Saturday, September 28 at 6:35 p.m. vs. TBD (if necessary)

Game 5: Sunday, September 29 at 5:05 p.m. vs. TBD (if necessary)

ATLANTIC LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (BEST-OF-FIVE, SHOULD DUCKS ADVANCE)

Game 1: Tuesday, October 1 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Freedom Division champion

Game 2: Wednesday, October 2 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Freedom Division champion

Ticket prices for Ducks 2019 Atlantic League postseason games are $14 for box seats, $15 for field box seats and $16 for club level seats. All promotions for Ducks playoff games will be announced at a later date.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.