Kovu the Bat Dog to Make 7 More Appearances at Constellation Field in '19

July 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - Below are the remaining dates on the Sugar Land Skeeters 2019 schedule in which Kovu the Bat Dog will be appearing at Constellation Field:

- Friday, August 2nd (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, August 3rd (6:05 p.m.)

- Friday, August 16th (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, August 17th (6:05 p.m.)

- Thursday, September 19th (Bark in the Park) (7:05 p.m.)

- Friday, September 20th (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, September 21st (6:05 p.m.)

Attached is a graphic displaying dates Kovu will be appearing at Constellation Field, which is available for use with the credit "Sugar Land Skeeters."

Kovu was provided to the Skeeters by Sit Means Sit - Houston. To arrange availabilities with Kovu and Sit Means Sit, or for photos and videos from Kovu's previous appearances at Constellation Field, please contact Ryan Posner at rposner@sugarlandskeeters.com or 281-207-9132.

The Skeeters, winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, begin their eighth season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball at Constellation Field. Individual tickets, season tickets and mini plans for the 2019 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field, or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

All Skeeters home games can be streamed live on the Skeeters Youtube page or can be listened to live by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com

Visit SugarLandSkeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.