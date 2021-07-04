Revs Ring in July 4 Early with Greatest Comeback Win in Franchise History

July 4, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution got the Independence Day celebration started early by pulling off the biggest comeback in franchise history in a 13-11 win over the Lancaster Barnstormers on Saturday night at PeoplesBank Park. Coming back from down 10 runs early in the game, the Revs secured the final out at 12:02 a.m. on July 4 and will look to win again later on Sunday when they host the Barnstormers at 6 p.m.

Lancaster was the first to put up a crooked number with a seven-run second inning. Devon Torrence batted in the first run of the game with an RBI groundout. Cleuluis Rondon followed with a two-run single to center. With the based loaded, Blake Gailen was issued a walk to bring home the fourth run of the inning. Trayvon Robinson added a two-run double to left field and Alejandro De Aza brought home the final run with a ground out to second.

Trailing 7-0, York started the long climb back in their second inning. Jack Kenley blasted a ball off the home clubhouse in right field for the first Revs run of the night.

The Barnstormers tacked on four more runs in the third. Caleb Gindl doubled home Anderson De La Rosa to start the scoring. Gailen drove in two with an infield hit that deflected off Revs starter Johan Lopez' glove. Earning his third RBI of the night, Robinson singled to right for an 11-1 lead as it appeared the Revs were destined for a forgettable performance.

It was York's turn to return the favor, however, with a seven-run inning of their own in the bottom of the third. Josue Herrera led off with a double to right field and advanced to third on a passed ball. Andrew Dundon walked to bring up Darian Sandford who lined a pitch to center to plate Herrera. Yan Sanchez walked to load the bases and reliever Andry Cuevas drove in a run on his first career hit, an infield knock on the right side. With the bases still loaded, Carlos Castro earned his fifth double of the season on a liner to left, scoring Sandford and Sanchez. James Harris, Kenley, and JC Encarnacion all followed with run-scoring knocks and after sending 12 batters to the plate in the third, York cut Lancaster's lead to just three in stunningly quick fashion at 11-8.

Loading the bases against Lancaster reliever Junior Rincon, Kenley drove in his third run as he was hit by a pitch in the fourth to inch within 11-9.

Herrera came home with a run in the sixth on a liner to shallow center off the bat of Sandford to climb within a run.

In the eighth, Encarnacion reached on a Barnstormer throwing error, stole second, and on the same play moved to third on another Lancaster error. Earning his third hit of the evening, Herrera doubled to left-center for the 11-11 tie. Sanchez gave York its first lead with a base hit to right-center and Castro added insurance on a single smashed off the Arch Nemesis in left for a 13-11 lead.

York's bullpen turned in an immaculate performance allowing the comeback to materialize, as the Barnstormers were held scoreless after the third inning, and managed just one hit after the fourth, a Gindl double to lead off the ninth. Closer Jim Fuller was undeterred, however, retiring the next three for his league-leading eighth save to nail down one of the most improbable victories in franchise history.

Duke von Schamann (1-3) gets the start for the Revs on Sunday at 6 p.m., opposite Lancaster right-hander Yoel Espinal (1-4). It is July4York Presented by Traditions Bank. Pre-game features the July4York Plaza Funfest presented by Planet Fitness along Brooks Robinson Plaza. Post-game is July4York Fireworks presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group. It's also a Sunday Family Fun Day presented by Weis Markets. Tickets are available at YorkRevolution.com, 717-801-HITS, or in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2021

Revs Ring in July 4 Early with Greatest Comeback Win in Franchise History - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.