Revs Celebrate Independence Day Beating Barnstormers in Front of Packed House at PeoplesBank Park

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution celebrated July 4 in style, hanging on for a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday evening in front of 6,396 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs will go for a third straight win when they host the Barnstormers in Monday's series finale at 6:30 p.m.

York started the fireworks scoring five times in the first three innings.

Carlos Castro drove in the first run of the night on a sac fly to center in the first.

Jack Kenley worked a walk to lead off the second and Josue Herrera teed off on a pitch and planted it on the roof of the Revs clubhouse in right field for a two-run homer and a 3-0 lead. A triple to left-center from JC Encarnacion followed and he scored via Tyler Hill's sac fly to center to go up 4-0.

Castro led off the home third with a triple off the right-center fence and scored on Kenley's line drive single to left to make it a 5-0 Revs lead.

Lancaster tightened things up with a run in the fifth followed by three in the sixth.

An unearned run crossed home plate in the fifth following a Revs error and an RBI double from Anthony Peroni.

An inning later, three of the first four Barnstormers batters reached safely. Caleb Gindl was issued a lead-off walk, Blake Allemand blooped a single to right, and Blake Gailen plated Gindl on a ground ball to second. Harder hits followed as Kelly Dugan collected a pinch-hit double to center scoring Allemand, and LeDarious Clark singled to left to cap the rally and make it a 5-4 game.

For the second straight night, Castro added a two-out insurance run for York in the late innings. In a nine-pitch battle with Lancaster reliever Gabriel Moya, Castro singled to right to make it 6-4 on his league-leading 34th RBI.

Victor Capellan (Sv, 1) came in to the ninth looking to close it out. After allowing a run to cross on an RBI single to center field by Nick Shumpert, Capellan came back to set down Cleuluis Rondon and Gindl on two flyouts for a 6-5 win. For the second straight night, the Revs bullpen combined to allowed just one earned run.

Revs starter Duke von Schamann (2-3) earned the win going 5.2 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Yoel Espinal (1-5) suffered the loss for Lancaster. In three innings, the right hander allowed five runs on five hits, issued five walks, and punched out two.

Austin Nicely (3-2, 4.81) makes his seventh start for York in Monday's series finale. Lancaster will send Dominic DiSabatino (3-3) to the mound. It is a Hunger Free Monday presented by Frank Rossi, Geico Insurance Agent; bring a non-perishable food item for the York County Food Bank and receive two ticket vouchers to a future Revs game. Tickets are available at YorkRevolution.com, 717-801-HITS, or in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The crowd of 6,396 is the biggest at PeoplesBank Park since May 22, 2019. Edward Paredes worked a perfect eighth and has now worked 7.2 no-hit innings over his last eight appearances; his only two hits allowed on the season came in his first outing of the year. The Revs have won back-to-back games for the sixth time this season and improve to 4-5 in War of the Roses series play. Catcher Tyler Hill threw out his first attempting base stealer when he nailed Rondon at second in the top of the seventh. Castro (3-for-4) raised his league-best batting average to .440, tallying his 18th multi-hit game and ninth 3-hit game in 30 games played. His third inning triple was his league-leading third. The Revs improve to 5-8 all-time on July 4, winning for the first time since 2017. York is now 2-3 all-time at home on July 4 with the only other home win coming in 2012. The Revs improve to 2-2 all-time vs. Lancaster on July 4 (1-0 at home). Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to eight games. Kenley (2-for-3, RBI) is now 7-for-12 with eight RBI over his last five games.

