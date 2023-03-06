Revs Reveal Super-Powered Galactic Promotions

(York, Pa.) - Judging by this year's promotional schedule, the York Revolution's Sweet 16 season will be epic. While the roster of new and returning Revs players will face opponents from Long Island to Lexington, fans will be transported from Earth 616 to a galaxy far, far away.

On the same day that single-game ticket sales began, the Revolution announced today more elements of its 2023 promotional schedule, including a new event combining some of the most popular events of seasons past. The May 13 Heroes Night will honor both members of the military (current and former) and first responders in the York community.

"We always like to make big parties bigger, and our previous Salute to Veterans and First Responders Nights were always fun times that drew very appreciative crowds," said General Manager John Gibson. "Combining them will not only give us more to celebrate in one big night, it will also let us truly celebrate these people who do so much for all of us. They are heroes to all the York area, and we are excited to make them feel that way that night."

The Saturday night game will feature free tickets for the military personal past and present and first responders, an appearance by the heroic pups of Paw Patrol, and custom jerseys worn by the players and auctioned off to fans in an auction presented by PSECU to benefit The Children's Miracle Network. After the game, the Revolution will launch another dazzling Saturday night inside-the-park fireworks display, sponsored this time by Aetna.

About two months later, the fictional heroes of Marvel Comics will bring their universe (based here on good old Earth 616) and maybe even the multiverse to WellSpan Park. Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Give Local York will pack the park on Friday, July 7, and feature an exclusive Marvel and York Revolution poster for the first 1,000 fans. Give Local York will also auction off custom York Revolution Iron Man game-worn jerseys, and some of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be on hand for photos with fans and help the team honor local health care heroes as part of the evening's Health Fair presented by Highmark Blue Shield.

Just one night later on Saturday, July 8, the Revs celebrate the cult favorite film Napoleon Dynamite with a visit by no less than Uncle Rico himself. Actor Jon Gries will reprise his role as the pigskin-heaving door-to-door salesman and pose with fans during the game, which will be followed by another inside-the-park fireworks show, presented that night by UPMC.

Then the Revs jump to hyperspace for another fan favorite, Star Wars Night! Welcoming costumed characters from the prequels through the sequels and beyond, the September 8 game will include music, sounds, and clips from the popular films and streaming titles and reward diehard fans in costume contests, trivia games, and more.

Season memberships for the Revolution's Sweet 16 season and single-game tickets are on sale and available at www.yorkrevolution.com, by calling (717) 801-HITS, and in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park.

