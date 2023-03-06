Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club Signs Two Former MLB Players

Frederick, MD - The new soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce the signings of right-handed pitcher, Dovydas Neverauskas and versatile slugger, Jimmy Paredes. Both players have spent time in the major leagues and bring MLB level talent and experience to the Inaugural Frederick lineup.

Neverauskas has spent part of four seasons (2017-2020) in the Major Leagues with the Pirates and one season (2021) in Japan. He appeared in 20+ games in the 2017 and 2018 season while with the Pirates. He made his MLB debut with the Pirates at the age of 24 on April 17, 2017, against the Chicago Cubs. Neverauskas will help anchor the backend of Frederick's bullpen with his ability to throw mid to upper 90's with swing and miss off speed.

"Dovydas is hungry to get back to MLB after his time playing overseas and will be one of the most electric bullpen arms in the Atlantic League to start the season," said Manager, Mark Minicozzi.

Paredes, the former Baltimore Oriole has spent part of six years (2011-2016) in MLB with Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays. He has also played abroad in Japan, Korea and Mexico. /He made his MLB Debut at the age of 22 on August 1, 2011, against the New York Mets. During the 2025 season with the Orioles, he logged a MLB career high 104 MLB games.

Paredes hit .283 with 18 HRs and 68 RBIs last season for the Wild Health Genomes of the Atlantic League. He is no stranger to the Atlantic League having previous played for the Lancaster Barnstormers, Somerset Patriots, Charleston Dirty Birds and the Genomes and logging over 200 career games in the Atlantic League.

"Jimmy is a natural leader and a fan favorite everywhere he plays. He is one of the most feared hitters in the Atlantic League and we are thrilled to add Jimmy to the middle of our lineup," said Minicozzi.

