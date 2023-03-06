Introducing Your Lexington Counter Clocks

Today we're announcing a new era of baseball in Central Kentucky. The Lexington Legends are now the Lexington Counter Clocks.

When we talked to our community this off-season, we heard about the culture that makes Kentucky special. We heard about why fans love our team and the things we can do better. We listened as fans and neighbors told stories about Lexington, summer days at the ballpark, and the things that make them proud to be Kentuckians.

Kentucky has a certain spirit. A rebellious nature. Once, it was tradition to race horses on grass, running clockwise. This came from the British. But we raised and raced the finest horses, so we declared our independence. Our horses would race counterclockwise on dirt. The world followed suit, from horse racing to baseball.

We can't wait to start this new chapter together. Get your Counter Clock gear and Opening Day tickets at lexingtoncounterclocks.com.

