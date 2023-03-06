Rockers Add Japanese Major League Veteran Dai-Kang Yang

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have landed the first Taiwanese player in franchise history with the signing of Dai-Kang Yang. The outfielder and first baseman spent 16 seasons in the Japanese major leagues and was a teammate of the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani for five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters.

During his 15 years in the Japanese Professional Leagues, Yoh, 36, hit 142 home runs and drove in nearly 600 runs while posting a .275 career batting average. He was twice named the MVP of the Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star Series in 2012 and 2014. He won the league's Gold Glove award in 2012 and 2013. Yoh's top season in Japan came in 2014 when he hit .293 with 25 home runs and 85 RBI while adding 20 stolen bases. In 2016, Yoh led the Ham Fighters to the Pacific League and Japan Series championships.

In 2017, Yoh became a free agent and signed with the Yomiuri Giants, spending five seasons with the Japanese Central League club.

"We have never signed a player with as much experience as Dai-Kang," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He spent 16 years in Japan's top professional league and there's still plenty left in his tank. He'll be a good addition to our club this season."

During his illustrious career, Yoh has represented the Chinese Taipei national team at multiple international tournaments including the World Baseball Classic (2006, 2013), the Asia Games and the Premier 12.

Yoh played his first season in the United States in 2022, hitting .260 with nine home runs and 35 RBI in 79 games with Lake Country of the American Association. He spent the most recent offseason playing in Australia with the Brisbane Bandits and helping the club to the Northeast Division title.

The Rockers will open the 2023 season at home on April 28 with the Long Island Ducks. High Point will play its first 10 games at Truist Point through May 8.

