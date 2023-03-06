#OneFlock Summer Camp Sessions Announced

March 6, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Junior Ducks Baseball Organization today announced the dates for this year's #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks. Registration is now open for three different sessions of three-day-long baseball camps for children between the ages of five and 12 of all skill levels. CLICK HERE to sign up today!

The following are the dates for each session, with each camp day running from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Session 1: Monday, June 26 - Wednesday, June 28

Session 2: Monday, July 24 - Wednesday, July 26

Session 3: Monday, August 7 - Wednesday, August 9

The #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience is led by several Ducks players on the professional playing field at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Registration and operation of the camp will be conducted by the Junior Ducks in coordination with the Long Island Ducks.

As part of their registration, all campers will receive an exclusive #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience t-shirt. Campers are expected to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. and bring their own baseball glove, bat and helmet, as well as plenty of water, a snack and lunch. Parents or guardians will be allowed into the ballpark to watch the camps if they wish.

The following are testimonials from parents of Kids Clinics Participants:

"My children love the player interaction, the instruction they receive from the players they watch at games and the whole 'down to earth attitude' of those involved with the clinics. My younger son, Christian is a true sports lover, so to have players teach him a batting stance or the correct way to throw pitches is an exciting thing for an eight-year-old boy. Our older son, Michael, has improved his skills as well and enjoys the player interaction too. Thank you for having such affordable, convenient, family oriented events at your ballpark for the people to enjoy." - Barbara De Risi

"My daughter, Grace, enjoyed the Ducks Clinic! The team put her in a group that was perfect for her skill level. The players really made the 'learning of the game' experience so much fun." - Joseph Rossi

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.