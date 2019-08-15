Revs Return Home from Long Island Empty Handed

August 15, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution were dealt a series sweep, falling 10-2 on Thursday night to the Long Island Ducks in front of 5,074 fans at Bethpage Ballpark. The Revs fall to 20-13 in the second half, tied for first place, and will look to rebound as they open a seven-game homestand on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The Ducks took control of the game early, scoring six times in the bottom of the second inning. Deibinson Romero led things off with a towering home run to left to open the scoring. Daniel Fields followed with a triple to the gap in right-center and scored on a fielder's choice grounder to third off the bat of John Apostolo as third baseman Carlos Franco's throw home hit the runner. After a single by Vladimir Frias and a walk to D'Arby Myers that loaded the bases, Rey Fuentes provided the game's biggest swing on a grand slam to right as the Ducks jumped to a 6-0 lead.

Apostolo and Frias added RBI singles in the third as the Long Island lead grew to 8-0.

Ducks starter Seth Simmons was perfect through the first four innings, striking out five on that stretch to set the tone.

Franco got the Revs on the board in the top of the fifth, launching a solo homer that scraped the outer edge of the left field foul pole to make it an 8-1 game on Franco's ninth of the season and eighth in just his last 21 games.

Welington Dotel added a broken bat RBI single to right-center with two outs in the sixth, drawing York within 8-2 but Simmons (6-7) allowed nothing further in his six innings of work.

Righty Joe Jones handled 3.1 scoreless innings out of the Revs bullpen to stop the bleeding, retiring nine straight at one point and surrendering just one base hit.

The Ducks added two final runs in the seventh, scoring on a bases loaded walk to Nick Garland and another RBI single by Frias.

Revs starter Dan Minor (7-7) suffered the loss, tagged with a season-high-tying eight runs in 2.2 innings. The only two starts in which he has been touched to that extent have both come against Long Island.

Notes: Franco homered three times on the Revs' six-game road trip, all on opposite field blasts to left. The Revs are swept for the first time since June 7-9. Ryan Dent extended his hitting streak to nine games on a sixth-inning single. Telvin Nash lost a 29-game on-base streak, the league's longest active streak and one shy of matching the league's longest all season. York slips to 3-9 against Long Island on the season. The Revs finish 1-5 on their road trip after winning their previous 12 road games on what was a franchise record streak. York has also dropped eight of its last 10 after winning a club record-tying eight consecutive games previously. Minor allowed more than three earned runs for just the fourth time in 18 starts; with two walks, he walked more than one batter for the first time all season. Jones' nine consecutive batters retired is a single-game season-best for a Revs reliever. The Revs' 12 consecutive batters retired to start the game offensively came within one of matching a season-high. Fuentes' grand slam was the third allowed by the Revs this season and first since May 14. York righty Duke von Schamann (6-4, 3.47) will face Lancaster lefty Jared Lakind (5-5, 5.49) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the opening game of a weekend series at PeoplesBank Park. It is Ag & Farm Night presented by BB&T. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.