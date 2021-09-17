Revs' Rally in Ninth Falls One Run Short

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution scored three times in the ninth and put the tying run at third but dropped their weekend opener to the Long Island Ducks, 7-6 on Friday night in front of 5,573 fans at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York opened the scoring in the top of the third as Nellie Rodriguez ripped a two-out RBI single up the middle, plating Mikey Reynolds for an unearned run after Reynolds had reached on an error to start the inning.

Long Island answered with its own two-out RBI single to center in the home half of the third as LJ Mazzilli tied the game at 1-1.

The Ducks used the long ball to go in front an inning later. After a one-out walk to Chris Shaw, Hector Sanchez launched a two-run homer to right field to put Long Island ahead. Two batters later, Johnni Turbo yanked a solo shot to left, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Revs battled back within a run, scoring twice in the sixth. York loaded the bases on three walks from reliever Brady Dragmire, before back-to-back sac flies to center from Josue Herrera and Lenin Rodriguez pulled York within 4-3.

Long Island seized momentum back in the bottom of the seventh as Turbo connected on a three-run homer to left, busting the margin open to 7-3 on his first career multi-home run game.

It remained that way until the ninth when the Revs mounted a last at-bat rally. Reynolds ignited things with a triple down the left field line, and James Harris quickly brought him home with a base hit to left. With one out, Carlos Franco smacked a single up the middle to bring the tying run to the plate. Ducks reliever Rob Griswold, still in after a 1-2-3 eighth inning, recorded a strike out for the second out, but Welington Dotel walked to keep the game alive. JC Encarnacion flared a two-run single to right, suddenly pulling York within 7-6 as Dotel sprinted all the way to third. Griswold bounced back, however, striking out pinch-hitter Jack Kenley to preserve the win for Long Island.

The Revs and Ducks meet again on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. York RHP Jhoendri Herrera (1-3, 12.34) opposes Long Island RHP Scott Harkin (5-0, 2.25). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

