Johnni on the Spot Leads Ducks Past Revs

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 7-6 on Friday night in the opener game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Both teams exchanged a run in the third inning. Nellie Rodriguez grounded a two-out RBI single to center field for York, and L.J. Mazzilli lined a two-out RBI single to center for Long Island. A two-run home run to right by Hector Sanchez and a solo homer to left by Johnni Turbo in the fourth off Revolution starter Joey Lara put the Ducks on top 4-1.

York plated a pair in the sixth on sacrifice flies to center off the bats of Josue Herrera and Lenin Rodriguez, closing the gap to one. However, a two-out, three-run homer to left by Turbo in the bottom of the frame pushed Long Island's lead up to 7-3. The Revolution rallied for three runs in the ninth on James Harris' RBI single to left and JC Encarnacion's two-run single to right. However, Rob Griswold struck out Jack Kenley to strand the tying run at third and go-ahead run at first.

Ducks starter Darin Downs (5-4) earned the win, tossing five innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five. Lara (2-3) suffered the loss, conceding five runs on five hits and four walks over five and one-third innings with one strikeout.

Turbo led the Flock offensively with his two homers, four RBIs and two runs scored. Steve Lombardozzi added two hits and a walk.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Refrigerator Clips, courtesy of St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School. Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by TAP Electric, Forte Construction and BR Construction Group. It's also a Lucky Seat Saturday, and one lucky fan will win a free trip to Nashville, courtesy of Long Island MacArthur Airport. Right-hander Scott Harkin (5-0, 2.25) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution righty Jhoendri Herrera (2-3, 13.19).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

